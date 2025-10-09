India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 is being held at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi between October 8 and 11, with hundreds of exhibitors and delegates across the country's telecom industry and top officials from the Government participating. On Thursday, Ericsson hosted a media tour of its exhibition booth, showcasing various 5G and artificial intelligence (AI)-led innovations it is building and deploying in India. One of its key highlights was an AI-powered robotic dog that inspects automated railcars for any mechanical or systemic defects.

Ericsson Is Using AI Robots in Driverless Railcars

Focusing on the mobility sector, Ericsson is building new technology to make driverless trains safer. At its core is an AI-powered robot designed in the shape of a canine, which is equipped with multiple sensors and high-definition cameras. This robot dog is capable of moving across automated railcars and inspecting them for any kind of defects, be it in the hardware or the software.

At IMC 2025, Ericsson also showcased an automated railcar

Ericsson claims that this robot can stream real-time data over a private 5G network, which is then analysed using AI systems to detect any defects. By combining robotic safeguards with mobility automation, the company says operational efficiency can be improved.

Andres Vincente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, Ericsson, also showcased Annapurti, a 5G-enabled grain ATM. Developed in partnership with the World Food Programme, this made-in-India device dispenses multiple food grains with precision. The company claims it can dispense between 25 to 30kg of grains in just 30 seconds.

It also uses Aadhaar-based biometric scanning to ensure fair and transparent distribution. It is currently deployed in Bhopal, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Shillong, and Varanasi, and it will be made available in 23 more cities by the end of 2026.

Vincente also highlighted that the company's fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions now have 8.4 million subscribers in the country, with a 40 percent penetration in rural regions. Ericsson claimed that the technology delivers fiber-like speeds wirelessly.

Another interesting showcase was StethoECG, a handheld mobile communication-based wireless digital stethoscope with an embedded ECG system. The company says the portable nature of the device allows it to be expanded to remote areas where critical heart monitoring systems are not readily available. The device is connected with a 5G SIM card to connect to the network and provide the analysis. It was jointly researched and developed by IIT Madras and Ericsson Research.