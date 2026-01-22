The government has formally opened up the lower 6GHz spectrum band for licence-exempt use, a move expected to boost indoor Wi-Fi speeds significantly and support next-generation wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7. The decision, notified by the Department of Telecommunications on January 20, allows low-power indoor and very low-power outdoor wireless systems to operate without a licence in the 5925–6425MHz band. The move follows months of debate between telecom operators and technology companies over the future use of the 6GHz spectrum.

Government De-Licences 500MHz of Spectrum for Wi-Fi Networks

The Department of Telecommunications has notified the “Low Power and Very Low Power Wireless Access System Rules, 2026,” which de-license 500MHz of spectrum in the lower portion of the 6GHz band. Under the rules, users can deploy Wi-Fi and radio local area network equipment without a licence, provided the devices operate on a shared, non-exclusive basis and comply with strict technical limits on power, emissions, and bandwidth.

Low-power indoor devices are capped at a maximum equivalent isotropic radiated power of 30dBm, while very low-power outdoor devices are limited to 14dBm. The government has said these limits are intended to enable high-speed Wi-Fi use while preventing interference with licensed services such as satellite communications and backhaul networks. Devices must also use contention-based protocols and integrated antennas approved under prescribed standards.

The notification places several operational restrictions on the use of the band. Indoor use is prohibited on land vehicles, boats, and aircraft, except when flying above 10,000 feet. Use of the band on oil platforms is barred, and communication with or control of drones and unmanned aerial systems is not allowed. The rules also specify strict out-of-band emission limits to minimise interference.

The move comes around six months after the government released a draft proposal in May 2025 to allow the use of the lower 6GHz band. It follows sustained lobbying by technology companies that argued existing Wi-Fi networks cannot fully extend the capacity of fibre broadband and 5G connections indoors.

Technology firms such as Apple, Amazon, Cisco, Meta, HP, and Intel have called for de-licensing the entire 6GHz band for Wi-Fi. In contrast, Reliance Jio has argued that the full 6GHz spectrum should be auctioned for mobile services.

Industry experts said the decision will complement the rollout of 5G networks, improve indoor broadband experience, and enable multi-gigabit Wi-Fi speeds in homes and offices. The upper 6GHz band from 6425–7125MHz remains earmarked for advanced mobile services under the National Frequency Allocation Plan, leaving room for future policy decisions on its use.