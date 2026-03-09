Lava Bold 2 5G will be launched in India later this week, the company confirmed on Monday. The launch date was revealed by the smartphone maker after the dedicated microsite for the handset was updated on an e-commerce platform. On top of this, the marketing material of the phone suggests that it will sport an under-display fingerprint scanner and a hole punch display cutout. The phone is set to succeed last year's Lava Bold 5G, which is equipped with a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Lava Bold 2 5G Will Launch in India on March 13

The Noida-based smartphone maker has updated the dedicated microsite on Amazon to confirm that the Lava Bold 2 5G will be launched in India on March 13 at 12 pm IST. Additionally, the company has revealed that the handset will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and unlocking the device. The upcoming Lava Bold 2 5G will also sport a centred hole punch display cutout, which is expected to house a camera for selfies and video calls. It also appears with relatively thin bezels surrounding the screen, with a thick chin.

Lava Bold 2 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

The launch date was announced a few days after the company first teased the upcoming arrival of the Lava Bold 2 5G in India. We already know that the handset will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. It will be offered in at least a black colourway. The phone is teased to feature a dual rear camera setup and an LED flash, housed inside a rectangular camera island.

It also appears with a flat frame and a flat rear panel. Moreover, a power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the soon-to-be-launched Lava Bold 2 5G. However, the tech firm has yet to reveal the camera configuration, chipset, display size, battery capacity, and other details about the phone.

The handset will succeed last year's Lava Bold 5G, which was unveiled in India in April 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is equipped with a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Lava Bold 5G also supports 33W wired fast charging.