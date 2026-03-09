Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Under Display Fingerprint Scanner

Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner

A dedicated microsite on Amazon for the Lava Bold 2 5G recently confirmed its availability via the e-commerce platform.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2026 19:02 IST
Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Bold 2 5G will succeed the 2025-launched Lava Bold 5G (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lava Bold 2 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Lava Bold 2 5G will sport a hole punch display cutout
  • The company has yet to reveal the chipset
Advertisement

Lava Bold 2 5G will be launched in India later this week, the company confirmed on Monday. The launch date was revealed by the smartphone maker after the dedicated microsite for the handset was updated on an e-commerce platform. On top of this, the marketing material of the phone suggests that it will sport an under-display fingerprint scanner and a hole punch display cutout. The phone is set to succeed last year's Lava Bold 5G, which is equipped with a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Lava Bold 2 5G Will Launch in India on March 13

The Noida-based smartphone maker has updated the dedicated microsite on Amazon to confirm that the Lava Bold 2 5G will be launched in India on March 13 at 12 pm IST. Additionally, the company has revealed that the handset will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and unlocking the device. The upcoming Lava Bold 2 5G will also sport a centred hole punch display cutout, which is expected to house a camera for selfies and video calls. It also appears with relatively thin bezels surrounding the screen, with a thick chin.

lava bold 2 5g india launch date main Lava Bold 2 5G

Lava Bold 2 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

 

The launch date was announced a few days after the company first teased the upcoming arrival of the Lava Bold 2 5G in India. We already know that the handset will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. It will be offered in at least a black colourway. The phone is teased to feature a dual rear camera setup and an LED flash, housed inside a rectangular camera island.

It also appears with a flat frame and a flat rear panel. Moreover, a power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the soon-to-be-launched Lava Bold 2 5G. However, the tech firm has yet to reveal the camera configuration, chipset, display size, battery capacity, and other details about the phone.

The handset will succeed last year's Lava Bold 5G, which was unveiled in India in April 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is equipped with a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Lava Bold 5G also supports 33W wired fast charging.

Lava Bold 5G

Lava Bold 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Bold 2 5G, Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch, Lava Bold 2 5G Specifications, Lava Bold 5G Specifications, Lava Bold 5G, Lava
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Realme Note 80 Launched With 6,300mAh Battery, 6.74-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max to Launch on This Date
  2. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at These New Design Updates
  3. Claude Finds 22 Vulnerabilities in Firefox in Just Two Weeks
  4. Tim Cook Reveals the Secret Behind Apple's Success, Says Can't Be Replicated
  5. MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air (2025): Price in India and Features Compared
  6. OnePlus 15T Official Images Confirm 'Squircle' Camera, Two Colourways
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Webb Telescope Confirms Asteroid 2024 YR4 Will Safely Pass the Moon in 2032
  2. ChatGPT Adult Mode Delayed Again as OpenAI's 'Code Red' Reportedly Ends
  3. Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner
  4. Realme Note 80 Launched With 6,300mAh Battery, 6.74-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  5. Anthropic’s Claude Finds 22 Vulnerabilities in Mozilla Firefox in Just Two Weeks
  6. Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Get Inactivity Restart Security Feature With Latest Update: Report
  7. Poco C85x 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Romantic Drama Online?
  10. Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »