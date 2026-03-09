Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro

Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro

Both the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max could be rebadged versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Pro Max.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2026 15:30 IST
Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X8 Pro series is expected to succeed the X7 Pro lineup (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco says the upcoming phones will focus on performance
  • The Poco X8 Pro series will use MediaTek Dimensity chips
  • The Poco X8 Pro Max recently appeared on Geekbench
Advertisement

Poco has confirmed the launch date for its upcoming Poco X8 Pro series smartphones. The lineup is expected to include the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max models. While the company has not revealed detailed specifications yet, it has hinted that the new devices will focus on improved performance. Several details, including the expected price and key specifications, have already surfaced online in recent weeks, and more information about the Poco X8 Pro series is likely to be revealed ahead of the launch event.

Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Event Scheduled for March 17

The company announced that the new lineup will debut on March 17 at 20:00 GMT+8 (5:30pm IST) through an online launch event. In a post on X, Poco hinted that the upcoming smartphones could focus on improved performance. However, the company has not revealed the exact specifications of the Poco X8 Pro series yet.

Recent reports indicate that the lineup could include multiple models, such as the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max. The devices have previously appeared on certification and benchmarking platforms, hinting at an imminent launch.

More details about the Poco X8 Pro series are expected to be revealed ahead of the company's launch event later this month. Poco confirmed its upcoming X series phones will use MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 Ultra and Dimensity 9500s chips, likely powering the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max, respectively.

The Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max were recently spotted on the Xiaomi België website, briefly revealing their expected pricing. The Poco X8 Pro Max is said to start at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant, while the 12GB+512GB model could be priced at EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 62,000).

Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro may carry a starting price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB+256GB configuration. The higher-end 12GB+512GB option is tipped to cost EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 51,000). Both smartphones are expected to be offered in black, white, and green colour options.

A Xiaomi smartphone with the model number Xiaomi 2602BPC18G recently appeared on Geekbench and is believed to be the upcoming Poco X8 Pro Max. The listing shows the handset running Android 16 with 11GB of RAM, likely marketed as 12GB. It is also tipped to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset with a prime core clocked at 3.73GHz, scoring 2,659 in the single core test and 8,386 in the multi core benchmark.

The Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max could be rebadged versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Pro Max. The Poco X8 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 6,500mAh battery with 100W charging. Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro Max may offer a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display and pack a bigger 8,500mAh battery.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Series, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra Debuts the World’s First Built-in Privacy Display

Related Stories

Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15T Official Images Confirm 'Squircle' Camera, Two Colourways
  2. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G India Launch Set for March 17: Features
  3. Vivo V70 FE Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Specifications
  4. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max to Launch on This Date
  5. Oppo Find N6 With AI Pen Support Set for March 17 Launch
  6. Samsung Could Let Users Vibe Code Apps and Interface in Future Phones
  7. Swery65 on Hotel Barcelona's New Update and His Collaboration With Suda51
  8. Redmi Note 15 Review: Features, Specifications, Pros, Cons, And Everything Else
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C85x 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Romantic Drama Online?
  4. Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online
  5. Samsung Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Adding Vibe Coding Tools in Future Galaxy Smartphones
  6. Vivo V70 FE Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro
  8. Vivo X300s Launch Teased Along With Display Features and Camera Configuration
  9. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at Possible Design Changes to Camera Module
  10. SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »