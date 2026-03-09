Poco has confirmed the launch date for its upcoming Poco X8 Pro series smartphones. The lineup is expected to include the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max models. While the company has not revealed detailed specifications yet, it has hinted that the new devices will focus on improved performance. Several details, including the expected price and key specifications, have already surfaced online in recent weeks, and more information about the Poco X8 Pro series is likely to be revealed ahead of the launch event.

Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Event Scheduled for March 17

The company announced that the new lineup will debut on March 17 at 20:00 GMT+8 (5:30pm IST) through an online launch event. In a post on X, Poco hinted that the upcoming smartphones could focus on improved performance. However, the company has not revealed the exact specifications of the Poco X8 Pro series yet.

Recent reports indicate that the lineup could include multiple models, such as the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max. The devices have previously appeared on certification and benchmarking platforms, hinting at an imminent launch.

More details about the Poco X8 Pro series are expected to be revealed ahead of the company's launch event later this month. Poco confirmed its upcoming X series phones will use MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 Ultra and Dimensity 9500s chips, likely powering the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max, respectively.

The Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max were recently spotted on the Xiaomi België website, briefly revealing their expected pricing. The Poco X8 Pro Max is said to start at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant, while the 12GB+512GB model could be priced at EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 62,000).

Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro may carry a starting price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB+256GB configuration. The higher-end 12GB+512GB option is tipped to cost EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 51,000). Both smartphones are expected to be offered in black, white, and green colour options.

A Xiaomi smartphone with the model number Xiaomi 2602BPC18G recently appeared on Geekbench and is believed to be the upcoming Poco X8 Pro Max. The listing shows the handset running Android 16 with 11GB of RAM, likely marketed as 12GB. It is also tipped to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset with a prime core clocked at 3.73GHz, scoring 2,659 in the single core test and 8,386 in the multi core benchmark.

The Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max could be rebadged versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Pro Max. The Poco X8 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 6,500mAh battery with 100W charging. Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro Max may offer a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display and pack a bigger 8,500mAh battery.