Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a Tamil movie that tells the story of an entrepreneur who produces wine. After his wine gets rejected Ram travels to Spain and he meets Manasa. He later on faces complicity and then works to solve their personal conflict when he gets stuck between the two women. Kishore Tirumala has directed and written the movie. BMW was released on January 13, 2026. Let's read about the further details about the cast and crew and when and where to watch.

When and Where to Watch

BMW was released on January 13, 2026, in theatres and now it will be available on Zee5 from March 13, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Ram is a winemaker and hails from Hyderabad. He makes a wine named Anarkali and submits it to United Spirits which is a company in Spain. The company rejects his wine even of its best quality. Ram takes this personally and reaches Spain with the PA Leela to convince them. The company is headed by Manasa Shetty. She said that she has rejected it because of the advice given by the PA named Vinda. Ram disguises his identity as Satya in front of Manasa. He convinces her to accept Anarkali and also expose Vinda who cheats him by tying up with the rival company. Further, the story takes different turns in the relationship and gets caught between two women in his life.

Cast and Crew

The movie has been produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. BMW was written and directed by Kishore Tirumala. The movie stars Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi. Music is by Bheems Ceciroleo and editing is done by A. Sreekar Prasad. Prasad Murella has done cinematography.

Reception

The movie has received a great response for its twisted yet light-hearted story. It has an IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10.