The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive was launched in India on Monday. The company claims it to be the world's smallest USB Type-C flash drive with a 1TB storage capacity. It is designed to provide additional storage without having to carry bulky external drives. The new flash drive features a compact “leave-in” design that sits flush with devices such as laptops and tablets. The SanDisk Extreme Fit supports up to 400MB per second data transfer speeds and is aimed at students, professionals, and mobile users.

SanDisk Extreme Fit Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive in India starts at Rs. 2,049 for the 64GB model, while the 128GB variant costs Rs. 2,799. The 256GB option is priced at Rs. 4,899, and the 512GB model is listed at Rs. 4,999. The top-end 1TB variant of the flash drive is priced at Rs. 17,299.

The company says it will be available for purchase in the country exclusively via Flipkart.

SanDisk Extreme Fit Features, Specifications

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive is said to feature an ultra-compact design intended to remain plugged into devices while occupying a small footprint. According to the company, the drive is suitable for users who need discreet additional storage while on the move.

It supports read speeds of up to 400MB per second for the 128GB to 1TB variants, while the 64GB model offers read speeds of up to 300MB per second. SanDisk claims these speeds are designed to enable faster transfers of files such as photos, videos, and documents.

Commenting on the launch, Tareq Husseini, Senior Director of Sales, IMEA, at SanDisk said, “With its compact, leave-in design, the new SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive delivers fast, high-capacity storage; without the hassle of plugging and unplugging or having to rely on a connection to cloud services”.

The company says that the flash drive is compatible with USB Type-C devices, including laptops, tablets, and other supported gadgets. It also works with the SanDisk Memory Zone app, which allows users to manage, back up, and restore files. The app is available for Windows and Mac devices and supports automatic backup configuration through its settings.