Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features

SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features

SanDisk says the flash drive is compatible with USB Type-C devices, including laptops, tablets, and other supported gadgets.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2026 14:09 IST
SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features

Photo Credit: SanDisk

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive is said to feature an ultra-compact design

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • SanDisk claims Extreme Fit to be the smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive
  • The flash drive supports speeds up to 400MB per second
  • The top-end 1TB model costs Rs. 17,299 and is available via Flipkart
Advertisement

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive was launched in India on Monday. The company claims it to be the world's smallest USB Type-C flash drive with a 1TB storage capacity. It is designed to provide additional storage without having to carry bulky external drives. The new flash drive features a compact “leave-in” design that sits flush with devices such as laptops and tablets. The SanDisk Extreme Fit supports up to 400MB per second data transfer speeds and is aimed at students, professionals, and mobile users.

SanDisk Extreme Fit Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive in India starts at Rs. 2,049 for the 64GB model, while the 128GB variant costs Rs. 2,799. The 256GB option is priced at Rs. 4,899, and the 512GB model is listed at Rs. 4,999. The top-end 1TB variant of the flash drive is priced at Rs. 17,299.

The company says it will be available for purchase in the country exclusively via Flipkart.

SanDisk Extreme Fit Features, Specifications

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive is said to feature an ultra-compact design intended to remain plugged into devices while occupying a small footprint. According to the company, the drive is suitable for users who need discreet additional storage while on the move.

It supports read speeds of up to 400MB per second for the 128GB to 1TB variants, while the 64GB model offers read speeds of up to 300MB per second. SanDisk claims these speeds are designed to enable faster transfers of files such as photos, videos, and documents.

Commenting on the launch, Tareq Husseini, Senior Director of Sales, IMEA, at SanDisk said, “With its compact, leave-in design, the new SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive delivers fast, high-capacity storage; without the hassle of plugging and unplugging or having to rely on a connection to cloud services”.

The company says that the flash drive is compatible with USB Type-C devices, including laptops, tablets, and other supported gadgets. It also works with the SanDisk Memory Zone app, which allows users to manage, back up, and restore files. The app is available for Windows and Mac devices and supports automatic backup configuration through its settings.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SanDisk Extreme Fit, SanDisk Extreme Fit Price in India, SanDisk Extreme Fit Features, SanDisk
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google’s New Benchmark Will Rank the Best AI Models to Build Android Apps
SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's OLED Touchscreen MacBook Could Debut as 'MacBook Ultra'
  2. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max to Launch on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G India Launch Set for March 17: Features
  4. OnePlus 15T Official Images Confirm 'Squircle' Camera, Two Colourways
  5. Vivo V70 FE Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Specifications
  6. Hubble Images Show Binary Stars Can Shape the Evolution of Star Clusters
  7. Leaked Renders Show Us What Apple's Rumoured iPhone Fold Might Look Like
  8. SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India at This Price
  9. Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at These New Design Updates
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C85x 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Romantic Drama Online?
  4. Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online
  5. Samsung Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Adding Vibe Coding Tools in Future Galaxy Smartphones
  6. Vivo V70 FE Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro
  8. Vivo X300s Launch Teased Along With Display Features and Camera Configuration
  9. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at Possible Design Changes to Camera Module
  10. SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »