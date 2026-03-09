Technology News
English Edition

Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online

Ghost Elephants is a recently released biographical film that is now available to stream on JioHotstar. The film has been written and directed by Werner Herzog.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 March 2026 15:35 IST
Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The film is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ghost Elephants is a biographical film
  • It has been written and directed by Werner Herzog
  • Streaming now, exclusively on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Written and directed by Werner Herzog, Ghost Elephants is a biographical film that has finally made its way to your digital screens. This film is a thought-provoking quest of Dr. Steve Boyes, who wants to locate the rumored distinct species of elephants presumed lost in Angola. The film is an exceptional narration of the intersection where the gap between humans' obsession and the environment has been perfectly personified. The sequences are worth-watching, and further deliver deeper into exploring these wonders of nature.

When and Where to Watch Ghost Elephants

The film is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ghost Elephants

This film centres around Dr. Steve Boyes, a conservation biologist and National Geographic Explorer, who embarks on a quest to prove that the legendary elephants have been surviving in the highlands of Angola. Presumed to be lost, these elephants belong to a different era and that they are larger in size compared to the African ones. He is further accompanied by Kerllen Costa, Xui Dawid, and Kobus, who navigate their way through the dense forests, trusting their traditional knowledge, to search for these elephants. However, the film takes a thought-provoking turn when these explorers are confronted by the locals and learn that the elephants were considered more as spiritual guardians, rather than animals.

Cast and Crew of Ghost Elephants

Narrated, Written, and Directed by Werner Herzog, this film features Steve Boyes, Kerllen Costa, Xui Dawid, and Kobus as selves. The background score for the film has been delivered by Ernst Reijseger, while the production has been led by Ariel Leon Isacovitch.

Reception of Ghost Elephants

The film was released in the selected theatres on February 27th, 2026, where it received a decent appreciation from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of Ghost Elephants is 7.1/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ghost Elephants, jiohostar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo X300s Launch Teased Along With Display Features and Camera Configuration
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra Debuts the World’s First Built-in Privacy Display
Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70 FE Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 15T Official Images Confirm 'Squircle' Camera, Two Colourways
  3. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G India Launch Set for March 17: Features
  4. Leaked Renders Show Us What Apple's Rumoured iPhone Fold Might Look Like
  5. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max to Launch on This Date
  6. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at These New Design Updates
  7. Apple's OLED Touchscreen MacBook Could Debut as 'MacBook Ultra'
  8. Google's New Benchmark Will Rank the Best AI Models to Build Android Apps
  9. Scientists Say the Milky Way May Sit Inside a Giant Dark Matter Sheet
#Latest Stories
  1. Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More
  2. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Romantic Drama Online?
  3. Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online
  4. Samsung Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Adding Vibe Coding Tools in Future Galaxy Smartphones
  5. Vivo V70 FE Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  6. Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro
  7. Vivo X300s Launch Teased Along With Display Features and Camera Configuration
  8. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at Possible Design Changes to Camera Module
  9. SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features
  10. Google’s New Benchmark Will Rank the Best AI Models to Build Android Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »