Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online

Written and directed by Werner Herzog, Ghost Elephants is a biographical film that has finally made its way to your digital screens. This film is a thought-provoking quest of Dr. Steve Boyes, who wants to locate the rumored distinct species of elephants presumed lost in Angola. The film is an exceptional narration of the intersection where the gap between humans' obsession and the environment has been perfectly personified. The sequences are worth-watching, and further deliver deeper into exploring these wonders of nature.

When and Where to Watch Ghost Elephants

The film is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ghost Elephants

This film centres around Dr. Steve Boyes, a conservation biologist and National Geographic Explorer, who embarks on a quest to prove that the legendary elephants have been surviving in the highlands of Angola. Presumed to be lost, these elephants belong to a different era and that they are larger in size compared to the African ones. He is further accompanied by Kerllen Costa, Xui Dawid, and Kobus, who navigate their way through the dense forests, trusting their traditional knowledge, to search for these elephants. However, the film takes a thought-provoking turn when these explorers are confronted by the locals and learn that the elephants were considered more as spiritual guardians, rather than animals.

Cast and Crew of Ghost Elephants

Narrated, Written, and Directed by Werner Herzog, this film features Steve Boyes, Kerllen Costa, Xui Dawid, and Kobus as selves. The background score for the film has been delivered by Ernst Reijseger, while the production has been led by Ariel Leon Isacovitch.

Reception of Ghost Elephants

The film was released in the selected theatres on February 27th, 2026, where it received a decent appreciation from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of Ghost Elephants is 7.1/10.