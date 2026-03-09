NASA’s Webb Telescope Confirms Asteroid 2024 YR4 Will Safely Pass the Moon in 2032

For months, the asteroid has been tracked by researchers after calculations indicated that the asteroid had a slight possibility of hitting the Moon on Dec. 22, 2032. In February 2026, the NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured infrared images of the faint object and further refined the orbit of the asteroid. The new orbit indicates that the asteroid will pass safely 13,200 miles (21,200 km) above the Moon, eliminating the 4% probability of impact initially calculated.

Webb Telescope Observations

According to NASA, Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) has recorded data on the asteroid 2024 YR4 over two nights in February 2026. This has enabled NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies to substantially narrow down the uncertainty in the asteroid's orbit. This confirms that the asteroid will safely pass by the Moon. This removes previous concerns that it might hit the Moon with a 1-4% chance, prompting it to attain a Torino Scale rating of 3 briefly. Previous observations from early 2025 had already shown that the asteroid would not threaten Earth in 2032.

Webb's Infrared Advantage

The Webb telescope's advanced infrared technology allows scientists to see the faint asteroid YR4, which reflects light at the brightness of an almond from a distance equivalent to the Moon. The brightness of the YR4 asteroid has reduced significantly by early 2026, and scientists have used the Webb telescope's precise tracking technology to see the asteroid during multiple hour-long sessions. Ground telescopes will begin viewing the asteroid in 2028. Webb technology allows scientists to see the thermal radiation the asteroid emits while filtering out the interference of the Sun and the disturbance of the atmosphere to confirm that the Moon and Earth are safe.