The troubled and protracted development of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake has finally come to an end. Ubisoft announced it was cancelling the remake, along with five other unannounced games, as part of a major organisational and portfolio reset that will see the company distribute its franchises among five new business units. The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, which was set to launch in 2026, wasn't able to reach the desired level of quality, Ubisoft said.

Ubisoft confirmed the game cancellations in a press statement announcing its restructuring plan. Six in-development projects have been cancelled, including the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, four unannounced games that include three new IPs, and a mobile title.

The official Prince of Persia account on X said that continuing work on the remake would have required more time and investment.

“We've made the difficult decision to stop development on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. We know this is deeply disappointing. The game carries enormous meaning for fans and for the teams who worked on it,” Ubisoft said.

“While the project had real potential, we weren't able to reach the level of quality you deserve, and continuing would have required more time and investment than we could responsibly commit. And we didn't want to release something that fell short of what The Sands of Time represents.”

Ubisoft confirmed that while the project was cancelled, the company was not stepping away from the Prince of Persia franchise — “Prince of Persia as a universe and a legacy continues to matter deeply to us,” the company said.

Prince of Persia's Troubled Development

The cancellation follows a long and troubled development cycle that saw Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake changing hands from Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai to Ubisoft Montreal in 2022. The game was first announced at Ubisoft Forward in 2020 with a trailer, with a release set for 2021.

In June 2024, Ubisoft confirmed the game was set to enter full production and would launch in 2026. Last year, the developer said the remake was “deep” in development. Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake was on track to launch before April 2026.

Other Cancelled Ubisoft Projects

Ubisoft has not specified other cancelled projects. One of the cancelled games includes a mobile title, which could likely be Assassin's Creed Jade. The mobile Assassin's Creed title was announced in 2022, but there's been no official word on its release window.

According to Insider Gaming, Beyond Good & Evil 2, another troubled project at Ubisoft, has survived the latest round of cancellations. After years spent in development, the game still does not have a release date.

Ubisoft also delayed seven games as part of its revised three-year portfolio. One of the delayed games is an unannounced title that was planned for FY 2026, which has now been pushed back to FY 2027, the company confirmed. This game could be Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake, which was rumoured to launch in 2026.

Ubisoft has not shared details about the release pipeline for its biggest franchises. Back in May 2025, following the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows, the French company said it was delaying some of its “biggest productions” to allow for additional development time and create “best conditions for success”. These projects likely include the next Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six games.

The latest delay will likely push the projects further back. The next mainline Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed Hexe, does not have a confirmed release window. It was announced at Ubisoft Forward in 2022. Ubisoft is yet to reveal the next Far Cry game.