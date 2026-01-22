Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Cancelled Alongside Five Unannounced Ubisoft Games

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Cancelled Alongside Five Unannounced Ubisoft Games

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake was previously confirmed to launch in 2026.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 January 2026 14:07 IST
Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Cancelled Alongside Five Unannounced Ubisoft Games

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake was announced in 2020

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ubisoft announced a major reset of its organisation on Thursday
  • The French company has delayed seven games
  • Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake was announced in 2020
Advertisement

The troubled and protracted development of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake has finally come to an end. Ubisoft announced it was cancelling the remake, along with five other unannounced games, as part of a major organisational and portfolio reset that will see the company distribute its franchises among five new business units. The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, which was set to launch in 2026, wasn't able to reach the desired level of quality, Ubisoft said.

Ubisoft confirmed the game cancellations in a press statement announcing its restructuring plan. Six in-development projects have been cancelled, including the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, four unannounced games that include three new IPs, and a mobile title.

The official Prince of Persia account on X said that continuing work on the remake would have required more time and investment.

“We've made the difficult decision to stop development on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. We know this is deeply disappointing. The game carries enormous meaning for fans and for the teams who worked on it,” Ubisoft said.

“While the project had real potential, we weren't able to reach the level of quality you deserve, and continuing would have required more time and investment than we could responsibly commit. And we didn't want to release something that fell short of what The Sands of Time represents.”

Ubisoft confirmed that while the project was cancelled, the company was not stepping away from the Prince of Persia franchise — “Prince of Persia as a universe and a legacy continues to matter deeply to us,” the company said.

Prince of Persia's Troubled Development

The cancellation follows a long and troubled development cycle that saw Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake changing hands from Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai to Ubisoft Montreal in 2022. The game was first announced at Ubisoft Forward in 2020 with a trailer, with a release set for 2021.

In June 2024, Ubisoft confirmed the game was set to enter full production and would launch in 2026. Last year, the developer said the remake was “deep” in development. Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake was on track to launch before April 2026.

Other Cancelled Ubisoft Projects

Ubisoft has not specified other cancelled projects. One of the cancelled games includes a mobile title, which could likely be Assassin's Creed Jade. The mobile Assassin's Creed title was announced in 2022, but there's been no official word on its release window.

According to Insider Gaming, Beyond Good & Evil 2, another troubled project at Ubisoft, has survived the latest round of cancellations. After years spent in development, the game still does not have a release date.

Ubisoft also delayed seven games as part of its revised three-year portfolio. One of the delayed games is an unannounced title that was planned for FY 2026, which has now been pushed back to FY 2027, the company confirmed. This game could be Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake, which was rumoured to launch in 2026.

Ubisoft has not shared details about the release pipeline for its biggest franchises. Back in May 2025, following the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows, the French company said it was delaying some of its “biggest productions” to allow for additional development time and create “best conditions for success”. These projects likely include the next Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six games.

The latest delay will likely push the projects further back. The next mainline Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed Hexe, does not have a confirmed release window. It was announced at Ubisoft Forward in 2022. Ubisoft is yet to reveal the next Far Cry game.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake, Ubisoft, Assassins Creed, Rainbow Six, Far Cry, Prince of Persia
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
YouTube Takes on OpenAI’s Sora, to Soon Let Users Create AI-Generated Shorts Using Their Own Likeness

Related Stories

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Cancelled Alongside Five Unannounced Ubisoft Games
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, Delays 7 Games
  2. YouTube Takes on OpenAI's Sora With AI-Generated Shorts Feature
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Surfaces Ahead of Unpacked Event
  4. iQOO 15 Ultra Design and Colourways Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Here's When the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ Will Launch in India
  6. NexDeck's New Smartphone Lets You Boot Android 16, Linux and Windows 11
  7. Vivo V70 FE Secures TRDA Certification, Could Launch Soon
  8. Google Pixel 10a Spotted With Familiar Design in Leaked Renders
  9. Top Deals on Soundbars From Sony, JBL, Sonos, More During the Amazon Sale
  10. Apple Might Be Developing an AI Pin and Robotic Home Hub
#Latest Stories
  1. Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Cancelled Alongside Five Unannounced Ubisoft Games
  2. YouTube Takes on OpenAI’s Sora, to Soon Let Users Create AI-Generated Shorts Using Their Own Likeness
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series India Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. NexPhone Unveiled With 64-Megapixel Camera and Support for Android 16, Linux and Windows 11
  5. Spotify Lawsuit Led to Court Order That Cut Off Anna’s Archive Domains, Court Documents Show
  6. Bitcoin Price Today: Positive Crypto Market Sentiment Helps Bitcoin Reclaim $90,000 Level
  7. Thadayam OTT Release Details Revealed Online: Know Everything About This Upcoming Crime Thriller Series
  8. Aadukalam Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  9. WWE Unreal Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More
  10. Sankranthiki Vasthunam Now Available for Streaming on Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »