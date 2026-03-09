Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Get Inactivity Restart Security Feature With Latest Update: Report

The Inactivity restart feature aims to safeguard personal data if a phone is lost or stolen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2026 17:57 IST
It has been spotted on some Galaxy S25 units and the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Highlights
  • Galaxy phones can restart automatically after 72 hours locked
  • Inactivity restart option appears in Security and Privacy settings
  • Samsung may add the feature to Galaxy S26 with a future update
Samsung has introduced a new security feature for Galaxy smartphones called Inactivity restart. Galaxy phones run on Samsung's Android-based One UI, and Android devices already support a similar safeguard that restarts a phone after it stays locked for 72 hours. Apple also introduced a comparable feature with iOS 18.1 that reboots inactive iPhones after three days. Samsung's new option builds on this idea by automatically restarting Galaxy devices after extended inactivity, placing the handset in a more secure state that limits access to certain data and functions.

Galaxy Phones Get Auto Restart Security Feature With Latest Update

As its name suggests, the Inactivity Restart feature on One UI 8.5 automatically restarts a Galaxy smartphone if it remains locked and unused for an extended period (via SammyFans). This adds another layer of protection for user data, especially when a user doesn't have physical access to their smartphone.

Users can locate the feature in the Settings app, under the Security and Privacy section. From there, they must navigate to More security settings, and toggle the Inactivity restart setting. When the Inactivity restart feature is enabled, the phone will automatically reboot if it stays locked for a period of 72 hours without any successful unlock attempts. The feature only works when the smartphone remains locked for the entire duration.

After the restart, the phone reportedly enters a more secure state that restricts access to certain information until the user unlocks it. Notifications from some apps, caller details, and alarms may remain hidden until authentication is completed using a PIN, password, or biometrics. If the SIM card is locked, users may also need to unlock it before receiving calls.

Google introduced a similar automatic restart feature via a Google Play Services update last year, and it appears the feature will also be accessible on Samsung smartphones. The Inactivity restart feature could help keep a person's data safe if a phone is lost or stolen. By automatically restarting the device after prolonged inactivity, the phone enters a more secure state where data is encrypted until the owner unlocks the smartphone.

The Inactivity restart feature has reportedly started appearing on some Galaxy smartphones with the February 2026 security patch and newer software updates. Some Galaxy S25 models running One UI 8.5 beta and on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with One UI 8 should also have access to the Inactivity restart functionality.

The Galaxy S26 series handsets do not include the feature yet, but Samsung may add it through a future update, according to the report.

