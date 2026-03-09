Rooster blends comedy with emotional storytelling and the complicated realities of life. The series narrates the life of Greg Russo, who is a successful novelist. His life starts to change when he takes a turn as a writer-in-residence at a college in New England. Greg Russo's calm academic job gradually turns into a deeply personal journey when he tries to reconnect with his daughter Katie, as she is dealing with her professional and emotional struggles. With witty dialogue, heartfelt moments, and some family conflicts, the series narrates how parents and children navigate complicated relationships when they are trying to rediscover their purpose.

When and Where to Watch Rooster

Rooster premiered March 8, 2026, on HBO and Max in the US and JioCinema in India, releasing weekly on Sundays at 10 p.m., with ten episodes ending May 10.

Trailer and Plot of Rooster

Greg Russo, played by Steve Carell, becomes a college writer-in-residence to stay near his daughter Katie, navigating emotional struggles, awkward moments, humour, and evolving relationships in this thoughtful comedy-drama.

Cast and Crew of Rooster

The series stars Steve Carell with Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, and others. Created by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, Rooster blends humour and emotional storytelling through its engaging characters.

Reception of Rooster

Rooster has premiered recently and generated buzz for its emotional storytelling and Steve Carell's performance. This series earned an IMDb rating of 8.3/10.