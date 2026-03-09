Technology News
English Edition

Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More

Rooster, starring Steve Carell, is a new comedy-drama series set on a college campus where a novelist tries to rebuild his relationship with his daughter.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 March 2026 15:38 IST
Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Rooster premiered March 8, 2026 on HBO, Max, and JioCinema with weekly Sunday episodes.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rooster premiered on March 8, 2026, with 10 episodes scheduled weekly
  • The series stars Steve Carell as novelist Greg Russo
  • The show currently holds an IMDb rating of 8.3/10
Advertisement

Rooster blends comedy with emotional storytelling and the complicated realities of life. The series narrates the life of Greg Russo, who is a successful novelist. His life starts to change when he takes a turn as a writer-in-residence at a college in New England. Greg Russo's calm academic job gradually turns into a deeply personal journey when he tries to reconnect with his daughter Katie, as she is dealing with her professional and emotional struggles. With witty dialogue, heartfelt moments, and some family conflicts, the series narrates how parents and children navigate complicated relationships when they are trying to rediscover their purpose.

When and Where to Watch Rooster

Rooster premiered March 8, 2026, on HBO and Max in the US and JioCinema in India, releasing weekly on Sundays at 10 p.m., with ten episodes ending May 10.

Trailer and Plot of Rooster

Greg Russo, played by Steve Carell, becomes a college writer-in-residence to stay near his daughter Katie, navigating emotional struggles, awkward moments, humour, and evolving relationships in this thoughtful comedy-drama.

Cast and Crew of Rooster

The series stars Steve Carell with Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, and others. Created by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, Rooster blends humour and emotional storytelling through its engaging characters.

Reception of Rooster

Rooster has premiered recently and generated buzz for its emotional storytelling and Steve Carell's performance. This series earned an IMDb rating of 8.3/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rooster, comedy-drama series, IMDb, jiohostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone Fold Design Spotted in Leaked CAD Renders Months Ahead of Anticipated Launch Event
Google’s New Benchmark Will Rank the Best AI Models to Build Android Apps
Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15T Official Images Confirm 'Squircle' Camera, Two Colourways
  2. Vivo V70 FE Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Specifications
  3. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max to Launch on This Date
  4. Leaked Renders Show Us What Apple's Rumoured iPhone Fold Might Look Like
  5. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G India Launch Set for March 17: Features
  6. Scientists Say the Milky Way May Sit Inside a Giant Dark Matter Sheet
  7. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at These New Design Updates
  8. Google's New Benchmark Will Rank the Best AI Models to Build Android Apps
  9. Tim Cook Reveals the Secret Behind Apple's Success, Says Can't Be Replicated
  10. Oppo Find N6 With AI Pen Support Set for March 17 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More
  2. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Romantic Drama Online?
  3. Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online
  4. Samsung Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Adding Vibe Coding Tools in Future Galaxy Smartphones
  5. Vivo V70 FE Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  6. Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro
  7. Vivo X300s Launch Teased Along With Display Features and Camera Configuration
  8. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at Possible Design Changes to Camera Module
  9. SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features
  10. Google’s New Benchmark Will Rank the Best AI Models to Build Android Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »