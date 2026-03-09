Technology News
English Edition

Poco C85x 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India

Poco C85x 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart soon after its launch

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2026 17:19 IST
Poco C85x 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Poco

Poco C85x 5G sports a water-drop style notch

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco C85x 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup
  • Poco C85x 5G will support 15W wired charging
  • The company has yet to confirm the pricing details
Advertisement

Poco C85x 5G will be launched in India by the Xiaomi sub-brand on March 10, the smartphone maker recently announced. In the past, the company has also teased the design of the phone to show that it will sport a dual rear camera unit. Now, a day ahead of its arrival in the country, the Chinese tech firm has updated the dedicated microsite on an e-commerce platform to reveal the key specifications and features of the upcoming Poco C series handset. The phone appears with a water-drop style notch, which will house the selfie camera. It will also feature a dual-tone panel on the back.

Poco C85x 5G Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi sub-brand has updated the dedicated microsite on Flipkart to reveal the key specifications and features of the upcoming Poco C85x 5G. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.9-inch display, offering up to 120Hz of AdaptiveSync refresh rate, 240Hz of touch sampling rate, and TUV Rheinland Circadian Friendly, Low Blue Light, and Flicker Free certifications.

Moreover, the Poco C85x 5G is now confirmed to be backed by a 6,300mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 2 days of battery backup. The company also claims that the handset will offer more than 35 hours of video playback, over 14 hours of gaming, more than 20 hours of social media browsing, or over 50 hours of voice calling on a single charge. The phone will support 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

For optics, the Poco C85x 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 32-megapixel AI main shooter, paired with an LED flash. Poco's upcoming smartphone will also sport a water-drop style notch, which will house the selfie camera. The phone will be powered by an unspecified octa core chipset, which will deliver a peak clock speed of up to 2.4GHz.

The tech firm claims that the handset has managed to score more than 6,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It will also feature 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The Poco C85x 5G is teased to sport a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, a microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. The handset will also be equipped with a dual speaker setup with 200 percent “Super Volume” support.

As previously mentioned, the Poco C85x 5G will be launched in India on March 10. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart in at least a gold colour option.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco C85x 5G, Poco C85x 5G India Launch, Poco C85x 5G Specifications, Poco C85 5G, Poco
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
'Horror Isn't Just About Scaring People': Hidetaka Suehiro Talks Hotel Barcelona's Under New Management Update and Films That Inspired the Game
Poco C85x 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's OLED Touchscreen MacBook Could Debut as 'MacBook Ultra'
  2. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max to Launch on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G India Launch Set for March 17: Features
  4. OnePlus 15T Official Images Confirm 'Squircle' Camera, Two Colourways
  5. Vivo V70 FE Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Specifications
  6. Hubble Images Show Binary Stars Can Shape the Evolution of Star Clusters
  7. Leaked Renders Show Us What Apple's Rumoured iPhone Fold Might Look Like
  8. SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India at This Price
  9. Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at These New Design Updates
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C85x 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Romantic Drama Online?
  4. Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online
  5. Samsung Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Adding Vibe Coding Tools in Future Galaxy Smartphones
  6. Vivo V70 FE Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro
  8. Vivo X300s Launch Teased Along With Display Features and Camera Configuration
  9. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at Possible Design Changes to Camera Module
  10. SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »