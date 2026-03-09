Poco C85x 5G will be launched in India by the Xiaomi sub-brand on March 10, the smartphone maker recently announced. In the past, the company has also teased the design of the phone to show that it will sport a dual rear camera unit. Now, a day ahead of its arrival in the country, the Chinese tech firm has updated the dedicated microsite on an e-commerce platform to reveal the key specifications and features of the upcoming Poco C series handset. The phone appears with a water-drop style notch, which will house the selfie camera. It will also feature a dual-tone panel on the back.

Poco C85x 5G Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi sub-brand has updated the dedicated microsite on Flipkart to reveal the key specifications and features of the upcoming Poco C85x 5G. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.9-inch display, offering up to 120Hz of AdaptiveSync refresh rate, 240Hz of touch sampling rate, and TUV Rheinland Circadian Friendly, Low Blue Light, and Flicker Free certifications.

Moreover, the Poco C85x 5G is now confirmed to be backed by a 6,300mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 2 days of battery backup. The company also claims that the handset will offer more than 35 hours of video playback, over 14 hours of gaming, more than 20 hours of social media browsing, or over 50 hours of voice calling on a single charge. The phone will support 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

For optics, the Poco C85x 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 32-megapixel AI main shooter, paired with an LED flash. Poco's upcoming smartphone will also sport a water-drop style notch, which will house the selfie camera. The phone will be powered by an unspecified octa core chipset, which will deliver a peak clock speed of up to 2.4GHz.

The tech firm claims that the handset has managed to score more than 6,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It will also feature 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The Poco C85x 5G is teased to sport a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, a microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. The handset will also be equipped with a dual speaker setup with 200 percent “Super Volume” support.

As previously mentioned, the Poco C85x 5G will be launched in India on March 10. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart in at least a gold colour option.

