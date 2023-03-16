India Has One of the Fastest 5G Rollouts in the World: Ericsson Chief

Technology News

Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country from October 2022 onwards.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 16 March 2023 00:27 IST
5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set at a very rapid speed

  • Ericsson head Ekholm said India has strong pool of software engineers
  • Government issued spectrum allocation letters to telcos in August 2022
  • 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences

India has one of the fastest rollouts in the world of 5G and by 2023-end India will be ahead of most countries, said Ericsson global chief Borje Ekholm.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Ekholm said, "I would say that by the end of 2023, it will be clearly ahead of most other countries in the world."

Talking about India as a business destination, Ekholm said India has strong pool of good software engineers.

"That's going to drive the next level of growth in India and that makes it for us a very important market. We're already almost 25,000 employees here in the country. We continue to grow and we strengthen our presence in R&D, Software development, service delivery, AI, automation, and all of those areas. We provide the critical infrastruct, the software and hardware that builds 5G Network. So we're quite excited about our presence in India."

The government issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers in August 2022, asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services in the country.

Department of Telecom had received total bids worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the 5G spectrum auction.

What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services?

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

 

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.