Technology News

PM Modi Unveils 6G Vision Document, Says Telecom Technology Is Empowering Citizens

Modi also inaugurated the new International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area office and Innovation Centre.

By ANI | Updated: 22 March 2023 17:16 IST
PM Modi Unveils 6G Vision Document, Says Telecom Technology Is Empowering Citizens

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bharat 6G vision document is prepared by the Technology Innovation Group on 6G

Highlights
  • Telecom Service Providers to develop a roadmap for 6G in India
  • India signed a Host Country Agreement in March 2022 with ITU
  • Prime Minister said that "telecom technology is empowering the citizens"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled Bharat's 6G Vision Document and inaugurated the new International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area office and Innovation Centre.

At the event, Prime Minister also launched the 6G R&D Test Bed and the 'Call before u dig' App.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said, "Today, when India is presiding over the G-20, reducing the regional divide is one of its priorities. When we talk about bridging the technological divide, it is very natural to expect from India."

The Prime Minister also assertained in the event that "telecom technology is empowering our citizens in India".

Noting that India has seen a rapid surge in the number of internet users in rural areas in recent years, the Prime Minister said "it shows the power of Digital India."

Bharat 6G vision document is prepared by the Technology Innovation Group on 6G (TIG-6G) that was constituted in November 2021 with members from various Ministries/Departments, research and development institutions, academia, standardisation bodies, Telecom Service Providers and industry to develop a roadmap and action plans for 6G in India.

6G Testbed will provide academic institutions, industries, start-ups, and MSMEs, and industry, among others, a platform to test and validate evolving ICT technologies. The Bharat 6G Vision Document and 6G Testbed will also provide an enabling environment for innovation, capacity building and faster technology adoption in the country.

The Call Before You Dig (CBuD) app is a tool envisaged for preventing damage to underlying assets like optical fibre cables, that occurs because of uncoordinated digging and excavation, leading to the loss of thousands of crore every year. The mobile app CBuD will connect excavators and asset owners through SMS/Email notifications and click-to-call so that there are planned excavations in the country while ensuring the safety of underground assets.

ITU is the United Nations' specialised agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs). Headquartered in Geneva, it has a network of field offices, regional Offices and area offices.

India signed a Host Country Agreement in March 2022 with ITU for the establishment of an Area Office. The Area Office in India also envisaged having an Innovation Centre embedded in it, making it unique among other area offices of ITU.

The Area Office, which is fully funded by India, is located on the second floor of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) building at Mehrauli New Delhi. It will serve India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran, enhancing coordination among nations and fostering mutually beneficial economic cooperation in the region. 

 

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 6G, Telecom
Redmi Note 12 India Launch Set For March 30: All Details

Related Stories

PM Modi Unveils 6G Vision Document, Says Telecom Technology Is Empowering Citizens
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. AIS for Taxpayer Mobile App Launched by Income Tax Department
  2. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  3. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Launch Date, Design Revealed: All Details
  5. iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
  6. PM Modi Unveils 6G Vision Document, Launches 6G R&D Test Bed
  7. How to Update Aadhaar Card Details Online for Free Until June 14
  8. Redmi Note 12 to Launch in India on This Day
  9. You Can Use ChatGPT on Your Wear OS Smartwatch With This Free App
  10. Realme 10T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Debuts: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 With ANC, Improved Battery Life, LHDC 5.0 Support Launched in India: All Details
  2. AIS for Taxpayer Mobile App Launched by Income Tax Department to Share TDS, Transaction Information
  3. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, April 3 Launch Tipped: Report
  4. Adobe Firefly Family Of Creative AI Generators Announced: All You Need To Know
  5. Apple Watch's Newly Patented NFC Integration for Bands Could Instantly Match Colour Schemes, Open Apps: Report
  6. Apple To Launch MacBook With OLED Display in 2024: Report
  7. Microsoft Activision Takeover Deal: Firm's EU Remedies Target Only Cloud Streaming Rivals, Sources Say
  8. ChatGPT, Other AI Models Said to Have Complicated EU’s Efforts to Form Landmark Rule
  9. Adobe Adds AI Features to Photoshop and Illustrator, Nvidia Unveils 'Picasso' AI Image Generation Service
  10. Instagram Rolling Out Reminder Ads, Testing Ads in Search Results: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.