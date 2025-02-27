Qualcomm on Wednesday announced its plans for the development of 6G wireless technology, with several of the innovations set to be showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The company says it will commence standardisation of 6G cellular technology this year by increasing the spectral efficiency and improving coverage across all bands using new techniques. It is also betting big on artificial intelligence (AI) by integrating it across multiple layers of network and within devices.

Qualcomm's 6G Vision at MWC 2025

As per Qualcomm, its 6G Vision is a native AI system where future networks can dynamically adjust their parameters based on real-time conditions, such as interference levels, traffic load, and user mobility. The company's focus this year is said to be on improving two fundamental wireless network capabilities — coverage and capacity. These networks can leverage AI-native protocols to learn and adapt over time, potentially developing an optimised performance which is tailored for each individual's application and device.

For proper implementation of its 6G Vision, Qualcomm's research focuses on the collaboration of both network and devices leveraging AI. To achieve this, the US-based chipmaker has already commenced the design of a two-sided AI-enhanced channel state feedback (CSF) in 5G Advanced, a recently introduced networking technology which is claimed to bring AI and ML enhancements across the radio access network (RAN) RAN, Core, and network management layer.

Notably, 5G Advanced is considered to be an important step towards the standardisation of 6G technology and debuted with the 3GPP Release 18 last year.

As per the company, it is also upgrading its MIMO system designs to support new spectrum in the upper “FR3” midband, which is between 7-15 GHz. It was proposed by the World Radio Conference in 2023 and is said to cover frequencies from 7.125 GHz to 24.25 GHz. It delivers around 400 MHz of new wide-area bandwidth. Simulations and extensive over-the-air testing of the new FR3 Giga-MIMO system carried out by the chipmaker is said to have resulted in significant throughput gain and coverage comparable to sub-7 GHz. Qualcomm says it will work with spectrum regulators to make this band ready for the deployment of the 6G network.

The company also claims that it is working with industry leaders such as Nokia Bell Labs and Rohde & Schwarz for the demonstration of benefits and scalability of the new AI-enhanced air interface design.