Technology News
English Edition

Qualcomm to Showcase 6G Vision, AI-Powered Wireless Advancements at MWC 2025

For proper implementation of its 6G Vision, Qualcomm’s research focuses on the collaboration of both network and devices leveraging AI.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2025 14:08 IST
Qualcomm to Showcase 6G Vision, AI-Powered Wireless Advancements at MWC 2025

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Frederik Lipfert

Qualcomm's recent 5G Advanced introduction is said to be a crucial step in 6G's development

Highlights
  • Qualcomm will start 6G standardization by enhancing spectral efficiency
  • AI will be integrated across networks and devices for optimisation
  • It is also upgrading MIMO for new FR3 midband spectrum (7-15 GHz)
Advertisement

Qualcomm on Wednesday announced its plans for the development of 6G wireless technology, with several of the innovations set to be showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The company says it will commence standardisation of 6G cellular technology this year by increasing the spectral efficiency and improving coverage across all bands using new techniques. It is also betting big on artificial intelligence (AI) by integrating it across multiple layers of network and within devices.

Qualcomm's 6G Vision at MWC 2025

As per Qualcomm, its 6G Vision is a native AI system where future networks can dynamically adjust their parameters based on real-time conditions, such as interference levels, traffic load, and user mobility. The company's focus this year is said to be on improving two fundamental wireless network capabilities — coverage and capacity. These networks can leverage AI-native protocols to learn and adapt over time, potentially developing an optimised performance which is tailored for each individual's application and device.

For proper implementation of its 6G Vision, Qualcomm's research focuses on the collaboration of both network and devices leveraging AI. To achieve this, the US-based chipmaker has already commenced the design of a two-sided AI-enhanced channel state feedback (CSF) in 5G Advanced, a recently introduced networking technology which is claimed to bring AI and ML enhancements across the radio access network (RAN) RAN, Core, and network management layer.

Notably, 5G Advanced is considered to be an important step towards the standardisation of 6G technology and debuted with the 3GPP Release 18 last year.

As per the company, it is also upgrading its MIMO system designs to support new spectrum in the upper “FR3” midband, which is between 7-15 GHz. It was proposed by the World Radio Conference in 2023 and is said to cover frequencies from 7.125 GHz to 24.25 GHz. It delivers around 400 MHz of new wide-area bandwidth. Simulations and extensive over-the-air testing of the new FR3 Giga-MIMO system carried out by the chipmaker is said to have resulted in significant throughput gain and coverage comparable to sub-7 GHz. Qualcomm says it will work with spectrum regulators to make this band ready for the deployment of the 6G network.

The company also claims that it is working with industry leaders such as Nokia Bell Labs and Rohde & Schwarz for the demonstration of benefits and scalability of the new AI-enhanced air interface design.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MWC 2025, MWC, Qualcomm, Qualcomm 5G, 6G, 5G Advanced, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung to Unveil Three New Galaxy A-Series Smartphones in India on March 2
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Falls to $84,900 Following Trump’s Tariff Announcement on EU Imports

Related Stories

Qualcomm to Showcase 6G Vision, AI-Powered Wireless Advancements at MWC 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Reveals Phone 3a's Design Ahead of March 4 Launch
  2. Vivo T4x 5G Design Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  3. Here's How Much the Google Pixel 9a May Cost in Global Markets
  4. Samsung to Unveil Three New Galaxy A-Series Phones in India on March 2
  5. Warner Bros. Is Shutting Down 3 Game Studios, Cancelling Wonder Woman
  6. WhatsApp Developing UPI Lite Functionality for Quick Payments: Report
  7. Qualcomm to Showcase 6G Vision and AI Wireless Advancements at MWC 2025
  8. Amazon Finally Unveils Its AI-Powered Alexa+ Voice Assistant
  9. Tecno Camon 40 Series, MegaBook S14 and AI Glasses to Debut at MWC 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm to Showcase 6G Vision, AI-Powered Wireless Advancements at MWC 2025
  2. Samsung to Unveil Three New Galaxy A-Series Smartphones in India on March 2
  3. Warner Bros. Shuts Down Monolith Productions and 2 Other Studios, Cancels Wonder Woman Game
  4. Apple's Find My Network Flaw Enables Silent AirTag-Like Tracking of Any Bluetooth Device
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Falls to $84,900 Following Trump’s Tariff Announcement on EU Imports
  6. Amazon Introduces AI-Powered Alexa+ With Upgraded Capabilities, to Roll Out Next Month
  7. Tecno to Unveil Camon 40 Series, MegaBook S14 at MWC 2025 Alongside Its First AI Glasses
  8. WhatsApp Reportedly Developing UPI Lite Functionality for Quick Low-Value Transactions
  9. Vivo T4x 5G Rear Panel Design Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  10. Samsung Display Patent Hints at Tri-Fold Phone With Two Hinges, S Pen Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »