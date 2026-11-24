Jio has announced a new ‘Happy New Year 2.0' recharge plan for its subscribers. With the new plans, Jio claims to offer “truly unlimited” 4G and 5G plans and also offers some add-on packs. The monthly plan is valid for 28 days while the yearly plan is valid for 365 days. Users can take advantage of Jio's Truly Unlimited 5G add-on pack, which helps circumvent the 28 day limitation. Jio has also announced an Unlimited Night Data pack which offers unlimited 4G or 5G data between 12:00 AM to 5:00 AM.

Jio Happy New Year 2.0 Recharge Plans, Add-On Packs

Hot on the heels of its 10-year celebrations, which saw Jio introduce a Rs. 10,000 prepaid plan in India with a 3-year validity, we now have a new ‘Happy New Year 2.0' recharge plans for subscribers. As part of this broader Happy New Year plan, there are two Jio base plans costing Rs. 399 per month and Rs. 3,999 per year. Also introduced are two add-on packs called the ‘Truly Unlimited 5G' and ‘Unlimited Night Data'.

The ‘Rs 399 Unlimited Plan' will cost users Rs. 399 and offer benefits like unlimited 4G and 5G data for a period of 28 days. Also included is unlimited voice and 100 SMS per day. The plan also comes with several OTT benefits like a 12-month Canva Pro subscription, JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood & FanCode subscription via JioTV, JioGames mobile subscription, 50GB cloud storage via JioAICloud and other partner vouchers.

The ‘Rs 3,999 Annual Unlimited Plan' will cost users Rs. 3,999 and offer benefits like unlimited 4G and 5G data for a period of 365 days. Like the monthly plan, the yearly plan also offers a Canva Pro Lite subscription. This Pro Lite subscription is a bit limited and only offers designs and templates worth Rs. 1,590 versus Rs. 4,000 offered with the monthly plan. Users also get access to OTT apps like JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, FanCode subscription via JioTV. A free 50GB cloud storage via JioAICloud is also included.

Jio also introduced Unlimited 5G Data add-on packs. The Rs. 15 packs offer unlimited 5G data for a validity period of 1 day, while the Rs. 25 pack offers the same for 2 days. Jio promises no download limit or speed throttling with these add-on packs.

Lastly, there's the ‘Rs. 50 Unlimited Night Data' add-on which costs Rs. 50. Using this add-on users can stream, download and back up freely between 12:00 AM and 5:00 AM every day. This add-on pack does not interfere or eat into the user's daytime balance and is valid for a period of 28 days.