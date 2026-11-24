After several leaks and teasers, Motorola has finally taken the wraps off its Edge 70 Neo smartphone. The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is the successor to the Edge 60 Neo. However, the Edge 60 Neo was not launched in India, so the new model follows the launch of the Edge 50 Neo, which was launched in 2024 at Rs. 23,999. The new model has seen a price hike, which is expected from most manufacturers these days due to rising component costs. Regardless, Motorola has worked on a new design and now offers some hardware upgrades in certain areas.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Price in India, Availability

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo India price is Rs. 40,999 for the sole variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone will be available in four unique finishes: Pantone Gray Lilac (Light Pink), Pantone Milky Blue (Light Blue), Pantone Mountain View (Deep Green) and Pantone Sage (Light Green). Two of these finishes have textured rear panels (acetate, leather), while the other two have flat finishes.

Motorola has some special introductory pricing, where it will offer a flat Rs. 3,000 discount (for a limited period of 10 days), bringing down its launch price to Rs. 37,999. Also on offer is a bank cashback of Rs. 3,000 (depending on your bank or credit card. Motorola also offers a no-cost EMI of up to 9 months with leading banks. The phone can be purchased on Flipkart, Motorola's India website and at leading retail stores starting December 1, 2026

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo has an IP64-rated design with a MIL-STD-810H durability rating. The phone's frame is made from polycarbonate, while its screen uses Gorilla Glass 7i. The phone measures 162.7 X 75.7 x 8.49mm and weighs 204g. It has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 94.60 screen-to-body ratio and a resolution of 1,271 x 2,772 pixels (450 PPI). Motorola claims a peak brightness of 5,200 nits, a 144Hz maximum screen refresh rate and a 1,500Hz touch sampling rate, along with Water Touch capability.

Inside, buyers get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, which uses the 4nm fabrication process and offers a maximum clock speed of 2.5GHz. The chipset is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card. In terms of software, Motorola offers Hello UI, which is based on Android 16 and promises 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security maintenance releases (SMRs).

The phone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader (optical) and supports face unlock (2D). It comes with a host of sensors, including proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope and a magnetometer. The phone has dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. There's no 3.5mm headphone jack, but you do get a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The phone supports sub-6 5G (NR n1/2/3/5/8/28/38/40/41/48/77/78), 4G, 3G and 2G bands as well. There's Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 6.0 and NFC for communications and GPS. The phone offers a hybrid SIM card setup with space for 2 nano SIM cards.

For the cameras, there's a 50-megapixel primary camera (Sony LYTIA 710) with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The second rear camera is a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture (fixed focus). The third camera cutout hides the dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor. A 32-megapixel sensor is in charge of selfies.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is powered by a 7,000mAh battery, supports 45W wired charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging and bypass charging. Motorola claims a 50 percent charge in 27 minutes.