After its initial showcase at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, Motorola took its ultra-premium flagship global earlier this month. The Motorola Signature 27 follows the launch of the premium Motorola Signature, which was launched in India in January this year. Unlike the Signature, which was priced at a premium Rs. 59,999 in India, Motorola aims to compete with the ‘Pro' and ‘Ultra' models from brands like Samsung, Apple, Vivo and Oppo globally. With the global launch now done and dusted, it is time for the Signature 27 to enter India's competitive smartphone market, and the company has officially announced a launch date.

Motorola India made its Signature 27 smartphone launch official in a post on X. The company announced that its Signature 27 flagship will be launched in India on December 9, 2026. Motorola also mentioned in the attached image that the phone will be available on Motorola.in (its official website) and at leading retail stores at launch. No details regarding the price or variants have been shared just yet. But we do have some details from the global launch.

Motorola Signature 27 Price, Specifications

The Motorola Signature 27 was launched globally with prices starting at EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000). This starting price applies to the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone is also available in 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations. Globally, the phone was launched in two colourways: Pantone Capulet Olive and Pantone Coal Smoke. The phone has an IP68/IP69-rated design, with a Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 screen and an aluminium frame. It is also MIL-STD-810H compliant.

As for its hardware specifications, the Motorola Signature 27 has a 6.78-inch Tandemo OLED panel (1,272 x 2,772 pixels), which Motorola has branded as an Extreme AMOLED Duo display. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and can reach 3,000 nits in high brightness mode and 12,000 nits of peak brightness when needed.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme 6, which is a 2nm chipset with a maximum clock speed of 5.01GHz. The phone is equipped with UFS 4.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM.

For its cameras, the Motorola Signature 27 has a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The camera also sports a dedicated action sensor, which helps freeze the frame when capturing moving subjects. The phone is capable of recording video at up to 8K resolution at 30 fps. Powering the above hardware is a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.