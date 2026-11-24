After more than a decade of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI is finally here. The latest entry in Rockstar Games' blockbuster franchise has arrived to widespread critical acclaim, with early reviews calling it one of the best games ever made. It retains the open-world freedom that has defined the series, but adds considerably more depth to its world and activities than Grand Theft Auto V. Vehicles remain central to exploring Leonida and the surrounding locations. Players have a wide range of vehicles to choose from, including cars, motorcycles, boats and aircraft.

GTA 6 Vehicle List: Cars and Other Vehicles

There is no shortage of vehicles to discover in Grand Theft Auto VI. From familiar sports cars and American muscle cars to motorcycles, off-road vehicles and watercraft, the game offers several ways to get around Leonida. The selection also includes returning vehicles from earlier Grand Theft Auto titles, alongside new models inspired by real-world cars and bikes.

Some can be found roaming the streets, others are tied to missions or special editions, while a few require players to explore and uncover hidden locations. While Rockstar Games has not revealed an official total number of vehicles in the game, reports suggest that there are nearly 277 base vehicle models across 18 classes.

All Cars in GTA 6

Cars make up the largest part of the vehicle selection in GTA 6. Players can find everything from everyday sedans and SUVs to high-performance sports cars, supercars, coupes, muscle cars and pickups. Several familiar fictional manufacturers, including Vapid, Grotti, Pegassi, Bravado, Dinka and Benefactor, return to the series.

Here are some of the cars identified in the game so far, grouped by category.

Supercars

Progen Emerus

Pegassi Vitello

Pegassi Tempesta

Pegassi Zorrusso

Grotti Furia

Grotti Itali RSX

Pegassi Infernus

Grotti Cheetah

Sports Cars

Bravado Banshee

Invetero Coquette

Invetero Coquette D10

Grotti Carbonizzare

Pfister Comet

Benefactor Schafter V12

Ubermacht Cypher

Emperor Sultan

Pfister Neon

Annis Elegy '90

Muscle Cars

Vapid Dominator

Vapid Dominator '67

Vapid Dominator ASP

Vapid Dominator GT

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Bravado Buffalo STX

Albany Buccaneer

Vapid Chino

Schyster Deviant

Sirius

SUVs and Off-Road Vehicles

Pegassi Toros

Gallivanter Baller ST-D

Benefactor Dubsta

Ubermacht Rebla GTS

Vapid Aleutian

Annis Hellion

Canis Kamacho

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Declasse Rancher

BF Injection

Vapid Liberator

Nagasaki Blazer

Sedans, Coupes and Pickups

Albany V-STR

Ocelot Jugular

Bravado Buffalo

Vapid Stanier

Karin Futo

Ascot Paragon

Buckingham Windsor Drop

Vapid Caracara

Karin Contender

Declasse Yosemite 1500

Vapid Riata

Bravado Bison 900

All Motorcycles and Bikes in GTA 6

Motorcycles offer another way to travel through Leonida. They can especially be helpful when players need to navigate narrow streets or explore off-road areas. The selection includes sports bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes and scooters. Some are familiar from earlier games, while others have been spotted in official screenshots and gameplay footage.

The known motorcycle and two-wheelers include:

Dinka Enduro

Principe Alvino V1

LCC Avarus

Nagasaki Carbon RS

Dinka Double-T

Pegassi Faggio

Principe Lectro

Maibatsu Manchez

Western Nightblade

Maibatsu Sanchez

Western Sovereign

Suzuki GSX-R1000

Yamaha BWs 125

Western Zombie Chopper

Pomazoom Mobility Scooter

All Planes and Aircraft in GTA 6

Aircraft are also among vehicles in GTA 6's catalogue. There are several types of aircraft, including private jets, smaller propeller planes and a blimp. Some of the aircraft identified so far include:

Blimp

Mammoth Dodo

Western Company Duster

Buckingham Luxor

Western Company Mallard

Buckingham Nimbus

Mammoth Streamer216

Jet

All Boats and Water Vehicles in GTA 6

With Leonida featuring coastlines, islands and extensive wetlands, water-based vehicles are an important part of the game's transportation options. Players can explore a mix of speedboats, personal watercraft, kayaks and larger vessels. The vehicles identified so far include:

Crest Kayak

Shitzu Squalo

Airboat or Fanboat

Azimut 85

Bavaria SR33

BTN Delmar

Clarion

Contender 39ST

Crownline 275 SS

Cruise Ship

Nagasaki Dinghy

Frauscher 1017 GT

Highfield Sport 900

Horizon Power Catamarans PC60

Lure Predator L35P

Lurssen 73M

Dinka Marquis

RB-S

Riva 86 Domino

Speedophile Seashark

Skater 388

Water Taxi

How to Get Cars and Other Vehicles in GTA 6

Players can acquire vehicles in GTA 6 in several ways. Some are available as part of the game's editions or pre-order bonuses, while others can be stolen from the streets, purchased or discovered while exploring the open world.

As in previous Grand Theft Auto games, players can take vehicles from the streets or their parking spots. However, stealing a car does not automatically make it a permanent personal vehicle. Players need to register a stolen car before keeping it.

Certain vehicles are also tied to the game's story, pre-order bonuses or the Ultimate Edition. The '55 Vapid Stanier, for instance, is listed as part of the Vintage Vice City pre-order bonus, while the Ultimate Edition includes vehicles such as the '95 Grotti Cheetah, '67 Vapid Dominator Buggy, Dinka Enduro, Shitzu Squalo and Crest Kayak. Jason's Vapid Ganado is another vehicle associated with the story.

Not every interesting car is handed to players through a mission or purchase. Some can be found in specific locations around Leonida.

One of the more interesting vehicle discoveries in GTA 6 is a hidden sports car that resembles the green Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Brian O'Conner, played by the late Paul Walker, in the original The Fast and the Furious film. The in-game version is called the Maibatsu '97 Penumbra FF and features a similar green paint scheme, racing graphics and a large rear spoiler.

The car can be found parked inside a locked garage at a villa on Vespucci Island, in Vice City's Rialto Islands area. Players do not need to complete a specific mission to find it, and can discover it once free-roam exploration becomes available. They need to access the property and break into the garage to get the car.

The vehicle also has a personalised number plate reading 'HAD YOU', which appears to reference Brian's famous exchange with Dominic Toretto after their street race in the first film.