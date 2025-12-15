Samsung is expected to launch new Galaxy A-series smartphones, including the Galaxy A07 5G, Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, soon. While the company has yet to make an announcement about new budget and mid-range smartphones, a new leak suggests that prices for Galaxy A-series devices in India could increase slightly. The Samsung Galaxy A56 is reportedly set to be more expensive. The likely reason behind this price change is the rising cost of memory chips, which could be affecting production costs.

Samsung Tipped to Hike Galaxy A Series Prices

Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims in a post on X that Samsung will increase prices across its Galaxy A-series lineup in India starting Monday. Most models are said to get a Rs. 1,000 hike. The Samsung Galaxy A56, which was launched earlier this year, will reportedly see a Rs. 2,000 increase.

Scoop: Starting Monday, Samsung India will increase prices of its Galaxy A-series smartphones by ₹1,000, while the Samsung Galaxy A56 will see a higher hike of ₹2,000. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 13, 2025

It's worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is still listed on the company's official website in India at its original launch price. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 38,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage models are listed for Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively.

The rumoured price hikes could arrive just ahead of the company's next generation of smartphones. This is unusual, as most companies typically cut prices on older models. The global surge in memory chip costs and increasing demand for HBM and DDR5 DRAM chips could be the reason for this price hike.

If the rising memory chip costs are indeed the reason behind the Galaxy A-series price hikes, we can expect other smartphone makers to follow the same route and raise prices across their lineups.

Meanwhile, Samsung appears to be gearing up to launch the Galaxy A07 5G later this month or in early January next year. The launch is said to take place before Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G are said to go official in February 2026, instead of the usual March launch window.

