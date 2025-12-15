Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy A56 Price in India Set to Increase Soon Alongside Other A Series Models, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy A56 Price in India Set to Increase Soon Alongside Other A Series Models, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G are tipped to launch in February 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 December 2025 12:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56 Price in India Set to Increase Soon Alongside Other A Series Models, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G (right) was launched in March this year

Highlights
  • Samsung may increase prices across its Galaxy A-series lineup
  • Samsung appears to be gearing up to launch the Galaxy A07 5G soon
  • The surge in memory chip costs could be the reason for this price hike
Samsung is expected to launch new Galaxy A-series smartphones, including the Galaxy A07 5G, Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, soon. While the company has yet to make an announcement about new budget and mid-range smartphones, a new leak suggests that prices for Galaxy A-series devices in India could increase slightly. The Samsung Galaxy A56 is reportedly set to be more expensive. The likely reason behind this price change is the rising cost of memory chips, which could be affecting production costs.

Samsung Tipped to Hike Galaxy A Series Prices

Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims in a post on X that Samsung will increase prices across its Galaxy A-series lineup in India starting Monday. Most models are said to get a Rs. 1,000 hike. The Samsung Galaxy A56, which was launched earlier this year, will reportedly see a Rs. 2,000 increase.

It's worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is still listed on the company's official website in India at its original launch price. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 38,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage models are listed for Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively.

The rumoured price hikes could arrive just ahead of the company's next generation of smartphones. This is unusual, as most companies typically cut prices on older models. The global surge in memory chip costs and increasing demand for HBM and DDR5 DRAM chips could be the reason for this price hike.

If the rising memory chip costs are indeed the reason behind the Galaxy A-series price hikes, we can expect other smartphone makers to follow the same route and raise prices across their lineups.

Meanwhile, Samsung appears to be gearing up to launch the Galaxy A07 5G later this month or in early January next year. The launch is said to take place before Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G are said to go official in February 2026, instead of the usual March launch window. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A Series, Samsung Galaxy A37, Samsung Galaxy A07 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
ChatGPT Adult Mode to Reportedly Be Rolled Out in 2026, to Participate in Erotic Roleplays
How Chance AI Is Taking On Google Lens With a Curiosity-First Vision Agent, Explains Dr. Zeng

Samsung Galaxy A56 Price in India Set to Increase Soon Alongside Other A Series Models, Tipster Claims
