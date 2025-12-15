Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, the narrative-driven action RPG announced at The Game Awards 2025 last week, will be released before 2030, game director Casey Hudson has confirmed. Following the game's reveal, Hudson, who had previously helmed the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) and the Mass Effect trilogy, said the new Star Wars game was in early development, before clarifying that it would launch before 2030.

Publisher Lucasfilm Games and developer Arcanaut Studios did not confirm a launch window for Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic while presenting the first trailer for the title at The Game Awards 2025. The Star Wars website confirmed the game was in the early stages of development and creation. Hudson, too, said on X that the game was in early development, sparking speculation that it wouldn't be released before 2030.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier weighed in on the game's release window, as well. “Exciting news for lots of people... but Lucasfilm says the studio was founded this year, which means that 2030 is an optimistic guess,” he said on Blueskly.

Last night's biggest surprise was Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, led by Casey Hudson, who directed KOTOR (and Anthem). Exciting news for lots of people... but Lucasfilm says the studio was founded this year, which means that 2030 is an *optimistic* guess. Maybe it'll be a PlayStation 7 game — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 10:00 PM

However, Hudson later clarified that the team at the newly formed Arcanaut Studios planned to launch the game before 2030.

“Don't worry about the “not till 2030” rumors. Game will be out before then. I'm not getting any younger,” he said in post on X .

What We Know About Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

The game director shared more details about Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic in an interview with the Star Wars website following the reveal. The game promises to feature “innovative storytelling, memorable characters, and heart-pounding combat.” The website also suggests the game will let players choose to join the dark side of the Force.

“The fate of the galaxy is in your hands in a narrative-driven action RPG where you step into the role of a Force user on a journey through a galaxy on the edge of rebirth. Blending innovative storytelling, memorable characters, and heart-pounding combat, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic immerses you in an unforgettable experience where every decision deepens your journey toward light or darkness,” the official description reads.

Fate of the Old Republic is not a direct sequel or continuation to KOTOR, but is it is being developed by “people who helped shape that legacy,” said Lucasfilm Games GM Douglas Reilly on the Star Wars website.

Hudson said the game would touch upon the “fundamental pillars of the (Star Wars) franchise such as innovative storytelling, memorable characters, challenging gameplay, and immersive agency in the Star Wars galaxy.”

The Star Wars website also confirmed that Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic would introduce new characters for an all-new story.