Google Cuts Hundreds of Jobs in Assistant, Devices and Services Teams; Fitbit Co-Founders to Depart Google

Google parent Alphabet had 182,381 employees across the world as of September 2023.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 January 2024 11:44 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Google has joined other firms in the race to build AI featured into new or existing products

  • Google has laid off hundreds of workers developing its Assistant software
  • The search giant has also made cuts to its 1P augmented reality (AR) team
  • Google did not specify the number of roles being impacted at the firm
Alphabet's Google said on Wednesday it is laying off hundreds of people working on its voice-activated Google Assistant software and is eliminating a similar number of roles in the company's Devices and Services team.

The layoffs at Google Assistant, first reported by news platform Semafor, are a part of organizational changes that have been in place since the second half of 2023, which included layoffs at the company's mapping app Waze.

A few hundred roles are being eliminated in the company's Devices and Services team, with the majority in the 1P AR hardware team, the company said, confirming a report by tech media website 9to5Google, which first reported the reorganization.

As part of the move, the co-founders of Google-owned Fitbit, James Park and Eric Friedman, as well as other Fitbit leaders, are leaving Google, the 9to5Google report said.

"Throughout [the] second half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities. Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally", a spokesperson told Reuters in a statement. ​

The spokesperson did not specify the number of roles being impacted. It is not immediately clear how many people are part of the Google Assistant software and Devices and Services teams.

As of September 2023, Alphabet had 182,381 employees across the world. ​

Google and other tech companies have been racing to build some form of generative AI into new or existing products.

Last October, the company said it plans to add generative AI features from its Bard chatbot into Google's version of a virtual assistant that aims to provide personalized help with reasoning and generative capabilities on mobile devices.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
