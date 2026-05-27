Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Reveals PS Plus Monthly Games June Lineup, Additional Benefits as Part of Days of Play Promotion

Sony Reveals PS Plus Monthly Games June Lineup, Additional Benefits as Part of Days of Play Promotion

Days of Play will begin May 27 and last till June 10,

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 May 2026 14:07 IST
Sony Reveals PS Plus Monthly Games June Lineup, Additional Benefits as Part of Days of Play Promotion

Photo Credit: Obsidian Entertainment

Grounded released on PS4 and PS5 in 2024

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Days of Play brings discounts on PlayStation games and accessories
  • PS Plus Monthly Games will be playable from June 2
  • Grounded Fully Yoked edition comes with New Game+ and other updates
Advertisement

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for June and announced the dates for its annual Days of Play promotion. Next month, PS Plus Essential will add Grounded Fully Yoked Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Additionally, EA Sports FC 26, which was added to PS Plus earlier this month, will be extended on the subscription service and remain available till June 16.

The three new games joining PS Plus in June will be playable starting June 2 and will be available till July 6. The Days of Play promotion, which brings discounts on PlayStation games, accessories, and other benefits, will begin May 27 and go on till June 10. Here's a closer look at the PS Plus monthly games lineup for June:

Grounded Fully Yoked Edition

Grounded, Obsidian's survival title that released on Xbox and PC in 2022, launched on PS4 and PS5 in 2024. The game puts players in the shoes of kids shrunk down in size as they try to survive the giant threats in their backyard. The Fully Yoked edition of the game adds new content, quality-of-life updates, and a host of new features.

Grounded Fully Yoked edition includes a New Game+ mode, new and more challenging enemies, new items and equipment, and more new content. The Fully Yoked update rolled out alongside Grounded's release on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in 2024.

grounded fully yoked grounded

Grounded Fully Yoked comes with new enemies
Photo Credit: Obsidian Entertainment

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a crossover fighting title in the mould of Super Smash Bros. Released on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms in 2023, the game features a wide roster of characters from Nickelodeon franchises, each with unique abilities, powers, and movesets. Highlights include Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants, among others.

In addition to multiplayer, the game also features a single-player campaign. There are other arcade-style modes as well, including a boss rush mode for greater challenge. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the first-person shooter from developer Fatshark, also joins PS Plus next month. Set in the Warhammer universe, the game is a co-op shooter where you take on hordes of foes. The game supports up to four-player co-op and allows players to customise their class and appearance. The game will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

darktide darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a co-op first-person shooter
Photo Credit: Fatshark

Days of Play Benefits

Additionally, EA Sports FC 26, which was announced as part of the PS Plus Monthly Games lineup for May earlier this month, has been extended on the service through June 16. You can add the game to your library to continue playing beyond that date.

In addition to PS Plus Monthly Games announcement, Sony also announced that Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2025), which includes The Final Shape expansion, will be added to PS Plus Game Catalogue on June 9. The full Game Catalogue lineup will be revealed next month.

As part of its Days of Play promotion, Sony is also giving PS Plus members exclusive packs for games like EA Sports FC 26, Marathon, and War of Tanks; Game Trials for over 40 indie titles, including Baby Steps, Lumines Arise, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Starting June 4, all PlayStation players will also get PlayStation Indies-themed avatars. Days of Play will also bring discounts on games and accessories like PS VR2, Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, Pulse Elite wireless headset, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense controller, and Access controller.

Additionally, Sony will also offer up to 33 percent discount on a 12-month PS Plus membership as part of its Days of Play promotion.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Fighting
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Nickelodeon Super Brawl
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS Plus Monthly Games June 2026, PS Plus Monthly Games, PS Plus, Sony, Days of Play, Grounded, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2, Warhammer 40000 Darktide
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Amazon Echo Dot Max, Amazon Echo Studio Launched in India With Custom AZ3 Series Chips: Price, Features
Jio OTT Pass Launched in India With Access to 12+ OTT Platforms, Live TV Channels and 30GB Data: Price, Benefits
Sony Reveals PS Plus Monthly Games June Lineup, Additional Benefits as Part of Days of Play Promotion
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's OTT Pass in India Offers Benefits Worth Rs. 1,500 Per Month
  2. Amazon Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio With Custom AZ3 Chips Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro May Arrive With This Camera Upgrade Over the S27 Ultra
  4. Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Could Be Samsung's First Ultra Watch With a BT Model
  5. Oppo Find X10 New Leak Suggests Major Upgrades Over Find X9
  6. Redmi Note 17R Gets One Step Closer to Its Anticipated Release
  7. iQOO 16 Tipped With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC, 2K Display
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Render Leak Reveals Familiar Galaxy Design
  9. Your iPhone May Soon Gain This Feature That Protects Against Phone Snatching
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Bold N2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Teases Design, Availability
  2. Jio OTT Pass Launched in India With Access to 12+ OTT Platforms, Live TV Channels and 30GB Data: Price, Benefits
  3. Apple Reportedly Working on Android-Like Theft Detection Lock Feature for iPhone
  4. Sony Reveals PS Plus Monthly Games June Lineup, Additional Benefits as Part of Days of Play Promotion
  5. Amazon Echo Dot Max, Amazon Echo Studio Launched in India With Custom AZ3 Series Chips: Price, Features
  6. Bitcoin Price Slips to $75,600 as ETF Outflows and Geopolitical Risks Weigh on Crypto Market Sentiment
  7. Samsung Launches 2026 Vision AI TV Lineup in India With New OLED, Neo QLED Models: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi Note 17R Reportedly Bags Regulatory Certification in China Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  9. Spotify Now Lets Users Listen to Long-Form Magazine Articles, Premium Subscribers Get Access at No Additional Cost
  10. Luna Band Screenless Fitness Tracker With LifeOS, Voice-Based Controls Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »