Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for June and announced the dates for its annual Days of Play promotion. Next month, PS Plus Essential will add Grounded Fully Yoked Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Additionally, EA Sports FC 26, which was added to PS Plus earlier this month, will be extended on the subscription service and remain available till June 16.

The three new games joining PS Plus in June will be playable starting June 2 and will be available till July 6. The Days of Play promotion, which brings discounts on PlayStation games, accessories, and other benefits, will begin May 27 and go on till June 10. Here's a closer look at the PS Plus monthly games lineup for June:

Grounded Fully Yoked Edition

Grounded, Obsidian's survival title that released on Xbox and PC in 2022, launched on PS4 and PS5 in 2024. The game puts players in the shoes of kids shrunk down in size as they try to survive the giant threats in their backyard. The Fully Yoked edition of the game adds new content, quality-of-life updates, and a host of new features.

Grounded Fully Yoked edition includes a New Game+ mode, new and more challenging enemies, new items and equipment, and more new content. The Fully Yoked update rolled out alongside Grounded's release on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Grounded Fully Yoked comes with new enemies

Photo Credit: Obsidian Entertainment

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a crossover fighting title in the mould of Super Smash Bros. Released on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms in 2023, the game features a wide roster of characters from Nickelodeon franchises, each with unique abilities, powers, and movesets. Highlights include Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants, among others.

In addition to multiplayer, the game also features a single-player campaign. There are other arcade-style modes as well, including a boss rush mode for greater challenge. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the first-person shooter from developer Fatshark, also joins PS Plus next month. Set in the Warhammer universe, the game is a co-op shooter where you take on hordes of foes. The game supports up to four-player co-op and allows players to customise their class and appearance. The game will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a co-op first-person shooter

Photo Credit: Fatshark

Days of Play Benefits

Additionally, EA Sports FC 26, which was announced as part of the PS Plus Monthly Games lineup for May earlier this month, has been extended on the service through June 16. You can add the game to your library to continue playing beyond that date.

In addition to PS Plus Monthly Games announcement, Sony also announced that Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2025), which includes The Final Shape expansion, will be added to PS Plus Game Catalogue on June 9. The full Game Catalogue lineup will be revealed next month.

Days of Play returns tomorrow with discounts, Tournaments, and bonus PlayStation Plus content.



Find out more: https://t.co/XWQKuupfjM pic.twitter.com/HVz4nNxWGB — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 26, 2026

As part of its Days of Play promotion, Sony is also giving PS Plus members exclusive packs for games like EA Sports FC 26, Marathon, and War of Tanks; Game Trials for over 40 indie titles, including Baby Steps, Lumines Arise, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Starting June 4, all PlayStation players will also get PlayStation Indies-themed avatars. Days of Play will also bring discounts on games and accessories like PS VR2, Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, Pulse Elite wireless headset, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense controller, and Access controller.

Additionally, Sony will also offer up to 33 percent discount on a 12-month PS Plus membership as part of its Days of Play promotion.