Google has offered a Theft Detection Lock feature on Android smartphones for a few years, which uses on-device AI to detect snatch-and-run theft. This functionality is designed to automatically lock the screen of Android smartphones to block immediate access to data when a theft attempt is detected. Now, Apple appears to be working on a similar feature to stay one step ahead of thieves. This feature could lock the phone during theft attempts. Apple could use multiple signals to verify fraud.

Apple Reportedly Developing iPhone Theft Detection Feature

As per a report by 9to5Mac, Apple is preparing a new security feature that can automatically lock the iPhone when it detects that it has been snatched from the user's hand. It's unclear when this feature will be rolled out to iPhone users. This upcoming functionality reportedly works based on several signals, like the iPhone's accelerometer, to identify fraud.

After confirming the theft, the feature will automatically lock the device. This anti-snatching feature is said to work similarly to Google's Theft Detection Lock feature on Android. To verify theft or snatching incidents, the feature will monitor the distance between the iPhone and a paired Apple Watch. If the phone moves away from the connected smartwatch, the system could consider it as an additional indicator of theft.

After the implementation, Apple's upcoming security feature will reportedly follow the rules under the existing Stolen Device Protection system. With this update, iPhone will analyse whether the handset is connected to a familiar Wi-Fi network or located in a familiar place, such as the user's home or work. If the iPhone is found in unfamiliar locations and networks, this feature will automatically lock the phone and restrict access to accounts and personal information protected under the Stolen Device Protection tool.

It's worth noting that users have to enable two-factor authentication for the Apple Account to use the Stolen Device Protection. Users can set up a passcode, Face ID or Touch ID, and Significant Locations to avail this service. Further, the Find My feature has to be turned on, and it cannot be turned off while Stolen Device Protection is enabled.

Google's Theft Detection Lock relies on on-device AI to sense motion and context that may indicate a "snatch-and-run" theft. When a theft attempt is detected, this tool will quickly lock the device screen. Android also has a Remote Lock feature that lets users lock their device from any device.