Redmi Note 12 series — including the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi Note 12S models — is confirmed to launch globally on March 23. The Chinese smartphone company has also confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 12 Turbo, slated to release in China on March 28. Now, the Xiaomi-owned company has announced the Indian launch date of the Redmi Note 12, slated to debut by the end of this month.

Xiaomi in a tweet announced that the Redmi Note 12 smartphone, a 4G device, will launch in India on March 30. The official landing page of the device confirms a few key specifications of the upcoming Redmi smartphone. The phone will feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The details also reveal that it will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 4G SoC and offer up to 11GB of RAM including virtual RAM.

Like other devices Redmi Note 12 lineup, the Redmi Note 12 4G smartphone will also feature a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel sensor. The company is yet to confirm other details about the camera setup. Meanwhile, no specification of the front camera is known yet except that it will be housed in a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout at the top of the display.

Confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, the Redmi Note 12 has been reported previously to feature a fingerprint scanner on the side, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and come with an IP53 rating.

The report also suggested that the Redmi Note 12 is expected to be offered in Ice Blue, Mint Green, and Onyx Gray colour variants, however, the Indian variant was spotted in a golden colour option in the official tweet. The Redmi Note 12 4G smartphone was also spotted on IMEI database with an Indian and a global variant in January this year.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.