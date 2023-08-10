Technology News
Reliance Jio users will also get free access to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud with this recharge plan.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 August 2023 15:24 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Eligible users will also get unlimited 5G data

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio Rs. 2,999 plan comes with 365 days of validity
  • The plans come with unlimited voice-calling benefits
  • The Rs. 2,999 plan also includes 100 SMS per day

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Independence Offer prepaid plan with 2.5GB daily data benefits. Priced at Rs. 2,999, the prepaid plan offers unlimited calling, SMS benefits, and free access to Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud. The Rs. 2,999 Independence Offer plan comes with a validity of 365 days. Additionally, customers will also get other benefits like Rs.100 off on purchases of Rs. 249 on Swiggy. Jio has brought an additional plan priced at Rs. 2,545 with a validity of 336 days.

Reliance Jio Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan benefits

As per details shared by Reliance Jio on its official website, the Rs. 2,999 prepaid tariff comes with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. Users will also get free access to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud along with unlimited 5G data bundled with this Independence Offer prepaid plan.

Additionally, eligible subscribers will also get other benefits like Rs.100 off on purchases of Rs. 249 on Swiggy and up to Rs.1,500 off on flights booked via Yatra. Other bundled offers include a Rs. 200 discount on orders above Rs. 999 for select products on Ajio and 20 percent off on orders of Rs. 999 on Netmeds.

Reliance Jio Rs. 2,545 prepaid plan benefits

The Rs. 2,545 prepaid plan from Jio comes with a 1.5GB of daily data limit along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for 336 days. Other benefits like free access to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud remain the same. It also offers unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

Apart from these two plans, there is also a cheaper prepaid plan priced at Rs. 349, offering the same benefits as Rs. 2,999 plan. However, it comes with a validity period of 30 days. In total, subscribers will get 75GB of high-speed data. After the offered daily data limit exhausts, users will be able to access the Internet at 64 Kbps speed.

Reliance Jio users can recharge these prepaid plans on the MyJio app, Jio website, and other platforms offering recharge services like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and more. 

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Reliance Jio, Jio Prepaid plan, Jio Independence offer plan, Reliance Jio Rs. 2999 plan, Jio
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
