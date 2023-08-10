Technology News

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G India Launch Confirmed: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro launch in India has also been confirmed by the company.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 August 2023 15:14 IST
Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G India Launch Confirmed: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 11 5G series design has been teased on the company's website

Highlights
  • Realme 11 5G was launched in Taiwan in July and is coming to India soon
  • The phone is equipped with a 108-megapixel rear camera
  • The Realme 11 5G is equipped with a Dimensity 6100+ chipset

Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G India launch has been confirmed by the company, according to a landing page on the company's website. The handsets were recently launched in global markets and are the latest addition to its 11 number series. Unveiled by the Chinese smartphone maker in Taiwan last month, the Realme 11 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and features a 108-megapixel rear camera. These specifications — as well as the handset's design — are slightly different from the Realme 11 5G that was previously launched in China.

A landing page on the Realme India website has teased the launch of the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G in India. One of the handsets is shown in two different colour options and Realme has revealed the series will feature the company's "Glory Halo Design". The page currently states that the smartphones are coming soon, and does not specify a launch date for the Realme 11 5G series.

Meanwhile, the smartphone maker has also shared a small teaser video via X (formerly Twitter) that shows the rear camera module of the Realme 11 5G. The teaser confirms that the handset will feature a 108-megapixel rear camera. This matches the primary camera of the handset that was launched recently in Taiwan. Other specifications of the handset are yet to be revealed by the company.

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro will also be launched by the company soon, according to a teaser shared on X on Thursday. The truly wireless stereo earphones will be the first in the segment to feature a coaxial dual-driver setup, according to the company. It will also support Hi-Res audio and Sony's LDAC codec.

The Realme 11 5G that was launched in Taiwan in July is powered by a 6nm Dimensity 6100+ chipset from MediaTek and has 8GB of RAM with 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the handset is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The Realme 11 5G also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging. It is worth noting that Realme is yet to confirm whether the handsets launched in India will have the same specifications as the model that was launched in Taiwan.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Jailer, Starring Rajinikanth, Is Out Today in Theatres: Plot, Box Office Estimates, More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Beats Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in Folding Test, Survives Over 4,00,000 Folds

Related Stories

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G India Launch Confirmed: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Might Get 6GB RAM, A17 Bionic SoC Specifications Leak Online
  2. Jio Launches Independence Offer Prepaid Plan With 2.5GB Daily Data: Details
  3. OnePlus Phones With This Issue Get Lifetime Screen Warranty in India: Report
  4. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  5. Vivo Pad Air Tablet With 11.5-Inch Display Announced: Details
  6. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
  7. OnePlus Open Could Launch in India At This Price
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  9. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to Launch Next Week; Design Officially Revealed
  10. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Mars May Have Been Habitable in the Past, NASA Rover Observations Suggest Water Presence: Scientists
  2. Vivo V29e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Leaked
  3. NFT Apps on Get No Respite as US Supreme Court Denies Epic Games’ Plea on Apple’s App Store Payment Rules
  4. Disney+ to Start Cracking Down on Account and Password Sharing in 2024, Loses 12.5 Million Hotstar Subscribers
  5. Zee-Sony Merger Approved by NCLT, Paving Way For Creation of $10 Billion Media Company
  6. Meta's Threads Gets Three New Features This Week; Web Version In Development
  7. India Electric Mobility Council Urges Government to Continue EV Sector Incentives, Warns Impact on Sales
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Beats Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in Folding Test, Survives Over 4,00,000 Folds
  9. Reliance Jio Introduces Independence Offer Prepaid Recharge Plan at Rs. 2,999: All Details
  10. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G India Launch Confirmed: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.