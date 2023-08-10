Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G India launch has been confirmed by the company, according to a landing page on the company's website. The handsets were recently launched in global markets and are the latest addition to its 11 number series. Unveiled by the Chinese smartphone maker in Taiwan last month, the Realme 11 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and features a 108-megapixel rear camera. These specifications — as well as the handset's design — are slightly different from the Realme 11 5G that was previously launched in China.

A landing page on the Realme India website has teased the launch of the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G in India. One of the handsets is shown in two different colour options and Realme has revealed the series will feature the company's "Glory Halo Design". The page currently states that the smartphones are coming soon, and does not specify a launch date for the Realme 11 5G series.

Meanwhile, the smartphone maker has also shared a small teaser video via X (formerly Twitter) that shows the rear camera module of the Realme 11 5G. The teaser confirms that the handset will feature a 108-megapixel rear camera. This matches the primary camera of the handset that was launched recently in Taiwan. Other specifications of the handset are yet to be revealed by the company.

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro will also be launched by the company soon, according to a teaser shared on X on Thursday. The truly wireless stereo earphones will be the first in the segment to feature a coaxial dual-driver setup, according to the company. It will also support Hi-Res audio and Sony's LDAC codec.

The Realme 11 5G that was launched in Taiwan in July is powered by a 6nm Dimensity 6100+ chipset from MediaTek and has 8GB of RAM with 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the handset is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The Realme 11 5G also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging. It is worth noting that Realme is yet to confirm whether the handsets launched in India will have the same specifications as the model that was launched in Taiwan.

