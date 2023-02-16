Technology News

Reliance Jio Leads Wireline Segment in December 2022 With Nearly 3 Lakh New Customers

The mobile subscriber base in the country declined marginally to 1,142.93 million in December from 1,143.04 million in November.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 16 February 2023 23:50 IST
Reliance Jio Leads Wireline Segment in December 2022 With Nearly 3 Lakh New Customers

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 1.7 million and 1.52 million new customers in wireless segment

Highlights
  • Wireline subscribers in India increased to 27.45 million in December
  • MTNL lost 1,10,168 fixed line customers in December
  • The growth in the wireless segment was adversely impacted

Telecom subscriber base rose marginally to 1,170.38 million in December 2022 on account of an increase in fixed line connections, according to official data.

The total subscriber base in the country was at 1,170.17 million in November last year.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,170.18 million at the end of November to 1,170.38 million at the end of December, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.02 percent," telecom regulator TRAI said in its monthly subscriber report for December 2022 released on Thursday.

Wireline subscribers increased to 27.45 million in December from 27.13 million in November, with a net increase of 0.32 million in the wireline subscriber base.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report showed that the growth in the wireline segment was driven by Reliance Jio with an addition of 2,92,411 new customers. Bharti Airtel added 1,46,643 new landline customers, BSNL (13,189) and Quadrant (6,355).

State-owned MTNL lost 1,10,168 fixed line customers in December while Vodafone Idea lost 15,920 fixed line customers, Reliance Communications (6,292) and Tata Teleservices (5,849).

The mobile subscriber base in the country declined marginally to 1,142.93 million in December from 1,143.04 million in November.

The growth in the wireless segment was adversely impacted with Vodafone Idea (VIL) losing 2.47 million subscribers.

While Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 1.7 million and 1.52 million new customers, respectively, the loss of subscribers of Vi, BSNL (8,76,429), MTNL (3,450) and Reliance Communications (214) hindered the growth in the wireless segment.

The broadband subscriber base grew marginally to 832.2 million in December from 825.38 million in November, with mobile devices accounting for 798.69 million customers in the segment.

"Top five service providers constituted 98.41 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of December-22. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm (432.16 million), Bharti Airtel (234.46 million), Vodafone Idea (123.87 million), BSNL (26.35 million) and Atria Convergence (2.14 million)," the report said.

 

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TRAI, BSNL, reliance Jio, Bharti airtel, Vodafone idea, MTNL
TRAI Cracks Down at Telcos for Unauthorised, Pesky Promotional Messages
Featured video of the day
A Scratch-Free Smart Watch

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Leads Wireline Segment in December 2022 With Nearly 3 Lakh New Customers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  2. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
  3. iQoo Neo 7 5G Review: A Performance Champ?
  4. Samsung Confirms Ways Galaxy S23 Series Improve Battery Savings
  5. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  6. Lost Movie Review
  7. How a US Agency's Alert Helped Police Save a Mumbai IT Engineer’s Life
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC for Gaming Smartphones Launched
  9. Xiaomi 11i Series Get MIUI 14 Update in India: How to Download
  10. Here's How Much the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 4 Might Cost Globally
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Leads Wireline Segment in December 2022 With Nearly 3 Lakh New Customers
  2. TRAI Cracks Down at Telcos for Unauthorised, Pesky Promotional Messages
  3. YouTube to Be Headed by Indian-American Neal Mohan, CEO Susan Wojcicki to Step Down
  4. God of War Ragnarök 3-Hour Free Trial Now Available for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium Members
  5. Google to Redesign Gboard Toolbar With New Customisation Options: Report
  6. Paramount+ to Raise Subscription Price Essential and Premium Tiers After Weak Quarterly Revenue
  7. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 4 Price, Colours Options Tipped Ahead of Global Launch
  8. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on February 22
  9. Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch With Inbuilt Projector May Be in the Works, Suggests New Patent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.