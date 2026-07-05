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How to Check 5G Coverage in Your City Online For Vi, Jio and Airtel

Airtel, Jio, and Vi offer colour-coded coverage interactive maps, which are accessible via the company’s online portals.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 July 2026 08:00 IST
How to Check 5G Coverage in Your City Online For Vi, Jio and Airtel

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Here's how you can check 5G network coverage in your city online

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Highlights
  • You can check 5G coverage via the Airtel Network Coverage map online
  • Checking 5G coverage in advance helps you make informed decisions
  • You can check 5G coverage in your city by searching for your PIN code
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Poor network coverage can cause multiple issues, including frequent call drops and poor internet speeds. When faced with an emergency that requires you to immediately call someone seeking help or search for something online quickly, stable network connectivity is a must. Hence, you must stay informed about the network dark spots in your city or other places you might be travelling to, if you want to avoid such situations. Most telecom service providers in India, including Vi, Jio, and Airtel, allow customers to check 5G network coverage online via the web portals of each TSP.

If you are wondering how you can check 5G network coverage in your city or a place you are travelling to, whether you are a Jio, Vi, or Airtel customer, we have prepared a guide for you to help you stay updated.

Benefits of Checking 5G Coverage Online

While you can check the signal strength directly on your phone, the network bars on your handset often do not tell you the whole story. Moreover, you can't be physically present everywhere to check the 5G network coverage in a particular area. Hence, it is advisable to check the 5G network coverage online via the company's dedicated portals. The online portals offer interactive colour-coded maps for subscribers.

If you know which service provider offers a 5G network in your area, you can simply choose the plan of that particular company. On top of this, if none of the TSPs offer 5G coverage in your area, you can choose to buy devices with only 4G LTE connectivity, which are usually cheaper than the 5G-enabled devices.

How to Check Jio 5G Network Coverage In Your Area Online

  1. You can visit Jio's coverage portal or click here.
  2. Now, select either the 4G + 5G, 5G, or 4G option from the top-left corner of the screen, depending on the coverage information you seek.
  3. Tap on the 5G button if you want to see only Jio's 5G network coverage.
  4. Now, in the text box, you must enter your address or area PIN code to check coverage in your area.
  5. Alternatively, you can tap on the Use your current location button after granting permission to use your GPS location.

How to Check Airtel 5G Network Coverage In Your Area Online

  1. You can visit the Airtel Network Coverage portal or click here.
  2. Now, you must select the network you wish to check the coverage of. (Airtel provides information regarding 2G, 4G, and 5G networks.)
  3. Click on the 5G button, appearing in Green to see Airtel's 5G network coverage.
  4. Then, follow Steps 4 and 5 mentioned above to check 5G network coverage in your area.

How to Check Vi 5G Network Coverage In Your Area Online

  1. You must visit the Vi Coverage portal or click here.
  2. From the drop-down menu appearing in the bottom-left corner of the screen, select the network you wish to check coverage for in your area.
  3. Now, you can follow Steps 3 to 5 as mentioned above.

FAQs

1. Can I check 5G coverage without visiting the online portal?

You could also check third-party sources like OpenSignal or TRAI's aggregated network coverage tool, but these sources might be out of date.

2. Why should I check which company offers 5G network coverage in my area?

By checking which company offers 5G coverage in your area, you can make informed buying choices and also opt for a prepaid or postpaid plan from that particular company.

3. Does the Airtel online portal also provide 4G coverage information?

Yes, you can also check the 4G and 2G coverage in your area via Airtel's online portal.

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Further reading: 5G Network Coverage, Airtel, Jio, Vi, How to Check 5G Coverage in Your City, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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