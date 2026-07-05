How to Check 5G Coverage in Your City Online For Vi, Jio and Airtel

Airtel, Jio, and Vi offer colour-coded coverage interactive maps, which are accessible via the company’s online portals.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Poor network coverage can cause multiple issues, including frequent call drops and poor internet speeds. When faced with an emergency that requires you to immediately call someone seeking help or search for something online quickly, stable network connectivity is a must. Hence, you must stay informed about the network dark spots in your city or other places you might be travelling to, if you want to avoid such situations. Most telecom service providers in India, including Vi, Jio, and Airtel, allow customers to check 5G network coverage online via the web portals of each TSP.
If you are wondering how you can check 5G network coverage in your city or a place you are travelling to, whether you are a Jio, Vi, or Airtel customer, we have prepared a guide for you to help you stay updated.
While you can check the signal strength directly on your phone, the network bars on your handset often do not tell you the whole story. Moreover, you can't be physically present everywhere to check the 5G network coverage in a particular area. Hence, it is advisable to check the 5G network coverage online via the company's dedicated portals. The online portals offer interactive colour-coded maps for subscribers.
If you know which service provider offers a 5G network in your area, you can simply choose the plan of that particular company. On top of this, if none of the TSPs offer 5G coverage in your area, you can choose to buy devices with only 4G LTE connectivity, which are usually cheaper than the 5G-enabled devices.
You could also check third-party sources like OpenSignal or TRAI's aggregated network coverage tool, but these sources might be out of date.
By checking which company offers 5G coverage in your area, you can make informed buying choices and also opt for a prepaid or postpaid plan from that particular company.
Yes, you can also check the 4G and 2G coverage in your area via Airtel's online portal.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement