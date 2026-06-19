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Reliance's Jio Platforms Files for Record $4 Billion IPO

Sources said the company expects to raise around Rs. 37,700 crore, making it the country's biggest-ever IPO.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 19 June 2026 19:06 IST
Reliance's Jio Platforms Files for Record $4 Billion IPO

Photo Credit: Reuters

The estimated fundraise is expected to value Jio Platforms at around $137 billion

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Highlights
  • Jio Platforms will offer up to 27 crore fresh shares
  • In 2020, Jio Platforms raised Rs 43,574 crore from Meta
  • Reliance Industries currently owns 66.43 per cent stake in Jio Platforms
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Jio Platforms, the digital services arm of Reliance Industries, on Friday filed draft papers for an initial public offering that is being billed as the largest ever, with a potential fundraise estimated at around $4 billion (about Rs. 37,700 crore).

Jio Platforms will offer up to 27 crore fresh shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). This would amount to 2.9 percent of the total equity base post issue.

“The net proceeds of the issue are proposed to be utilised in ...prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the material subsidiary, namely, RJIL...and general corporate purposes,” the draft paper said.

Sources said the company expects to raise around Rs. 37,700 crore, making it the country's biggest-ever IPO.

The estimated fundraise is expected to value Jio Platforms at around $137 billion.

IPO proceeds will be used for repayment/prepayment of outstanding borrowings of Rs. 27,500 crore and general corporate purposes, according to a source.

Jio Platforms has previously attracted some of the world's largest technology and private equity investors.

In 2020, Jio Platforms raised Rs. 43,574 crore from Meta, the promoter of Facebook, for a 9.99 per cent stake, and Rs. 33,737 crore from Google for a 7.73 per cent stake.

In addition, Jio Platforms raised approximately Rs. 74,745 crore for around a 15.2 per cent stake from a marquee group of global financial sponsors, sovereign investors and strategic investors, including Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, PIF, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures.

Reliance Industries currently owns 66.43 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, while Meta holds 9.99 per cent, acquired in 2020 through a $5.7 billion investment.

The IPO will be the first public offer from the group since 2008 and the first-ever for a consumer-focused company within the conglomerate.

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Further reading: Jio IPO, Jio Platforms, Reliance
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Reliance's Jio Platforms Files for Record $4 Billion IPO
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