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Realme Narzo 100x 5G India Debut Confirmed, New Listing Appears on Realme's Website

Realme has yet to reveal detailed specifications of the Narzo 100x 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2026 18:57 IST
Realme Narzo 100x 5G India Debut Confirmed, New Listing Appears on Realme's Website

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 100x 5G is teased to feature a recatangular camera module

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Highlights
  • Realme hints at the Narzo 100x 5G rear design
  • Narzo 100x 5G may join the Narzo 100 series soon
  • More Narzo 100x 5G details are likely coming soon
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Realme Narzo 100x 5G will launch in India soon, as the company has started teasing the handset online. The upcoming smartphone is expected to join the Realme Narzo 100 series, which recently debuted in the country with the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G. While Realme has yet to announce a launch date or specifications, the teaser offers an early look at the handset's rear design and hints at its positioning with the tagline "Non-Stop Power, Loading Soon!"

Realme Narzo 100x 5G India Launch Teased

Realme has teased the arrival of the Narzo 100x 5G in India through a promotional image shared on its official channels. A dedicated microsite for the handset is now live on the Realme India website, confirming that additional details will be announced soon. The teaser confirms the handset's moniker and features the tagline "Non-Stop Power, Loading Soon!", suggesting the launch could take place in the coming days and that it could feature a large battery.

The teaser also offers a partial look at the rear panel of the Realme Narzo 100x 5G. The handset appears to feature a rectangular camera module with two rear camera sensors and an LED flash. The handset is shown in a gold or orange colourway with a circular accent around one of the camera rings.

Realme has not disclosed the specifications of the Narzo 100x 5G yet. It is expected to join the recently launched Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G in the company's lineup.

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G features a 6.8-inch HD LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging, reverse wired charging and bypass charging. The handset carries a dual rear camera setup, led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera.

More information about the Realme Narzo 100x 5G, including its specifications, pricing and launch date, is expected to be revealed by the company in the coming days.

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Further reading: Realme Narzo 100x 5G, Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 100 5G Series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Realme Narzo 100x 5G India Debut Confirmed, New Listing Appears on Realme's Website
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