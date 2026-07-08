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Huawei Working on Smaller Version of Flagship MatePad Pro Max Tablet, Tipster Claims

The Huawei MatePad Pro Max is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2026 19:16 IST
Huawei Working on Smaller Version of Flagship MatePad Pro Max Tablet, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad Pro Max runs on HarmonyOS 4.3

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Highlights
  • Huawei is working on a new tablet
  • Huawei MatePad Pro Max features a 13.2-inch flexible OLED display
  • It could feature a portable form factor
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Huawei launched the MatePad Pro Max earlier this year with a 13.2-inch OLED display. The company now appears to be working on a new variant of the tablet with a smaller display. The current MatePad Pro Max has up to a 10,400mAh battery and supports 66W wired fast charging. It is currently available in select global markets with a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. It carries 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Huawei's Mysterious 'Dali' Tablet Leaks Online

Tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) claims in a new Weibo post that Huawei is working on a new tablet codenamed Dali. This model is said to be a smaller version of the Huawei MatePad Pro Max. The upcoming model is said to be based on the existing MatePad Pro Max while adopting a more compact form factor. It is likely to be a premium offering.

The post includes a few old listings showing evidence of the tablet codenamed Dali, indicating that it could feature a portable form factor resembling the iPad Pro. The post hints that it may go official later this year. However, details about the specifications and pricing of this purported model remain unclear.

It remains to be seen what changes the smaller model of the Huawei MatePad Pro Max will bring to the table. The standard Huawei MatePad Pro Max was launched in May this year with a price tag of EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,57,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The Huawei MatePad Pro Max runs on HarmonyOS 4.3 and features a 13.2-inch flexible OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is touted to deliver up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It carries 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

On the rear, the Huawei MatePad Pro Max has a 50-megapixel rear camera. It features a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. The tablet has six speakers tuned with Huawei Sound. It is compatible with the Huawei M-Pencil Pro stylus and the Huawei Glide Keyboard accessory.

The EU variant of the Huawei MatePad Pro Max features a 9,760mAh battery, while other global markets got the 10,400mAh battery version. The tablet supports 66W fast charging AND wired reverse charging up to 40W.

Huawei MatePad Pro Max

Huawei MatePad Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.20-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 3000x2000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS HarmonyOS 4.3
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10400mAh
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Further reading: Huawei MatePad Pro Max, Huawei MatePad Pro Max Specifications, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Huawei Working on Smaller Version of Flagship MatePad Pro Max Tablet, Tipster Claims
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