Tata Communications Partners BSNL to Offer eSIM Services Across India

Like other telecom operators, BSNL's eSIMs can be remotely provisioned through a secure QR code.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 October 2025 18:16 IST
Photo Credit: X/ BSNL

BSNL 4G services were recently rolled out in Delhi

  • The eSIM services are powered by Move platform
  • The delivery of eSIMs will take place through TCCSPL
  • The launch of BSNL’s eSIM services marks a significant step for BSNL
Tata Communications on Wednesday announced a partnership with state run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to roll out eSIM services across India. Powered by Tata Communications' Move platform, the initiative allows users to activate mobile connectivity remotely, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card. This facility allows users with dual-SIM supported handsets to use an eSIM alongside a physical SIM. This would help users to connect with local operators while travelling internationally.

Tata Communications Powers BSNL's eSIM Rollout

The company announced the deployment of its digital infrastructure to support BSNL's newly launched eSIM services for Indian users. The eSIM services are powered by Tata Communications' GSMA-accredited Subscription Management platform, Move, and is delivered through the Tata Communications Collaboration Services Private Ltd. (TCCSPL). This platform enables BSNL to manage eSIM provisioning for its nationwide mobile user base.

The launch of BSNL's eSIM services marks a significant step for the state-run telecom company. BSNL's eSIMs offer remote provisioning of 2G/3G/4G services via a QR code, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards. Users with dual-SIM devices can use an eSIM alongside a physical SIM.

“The launch of Pan-India eSIM service represents a strategic advancement in our national telecom capabilities" said A Robert Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL. "With Tata Communications' strong connectivity experience and forward-looking innovation, we are enhancing the flexibility, security, and efficiency of mobile services for citizens across India. It aligns with our commitment to fostering digital independence and ensuring robust infrastructure for the future", he added.

In August, the BSNL began rolling out eSIM services in the Tamil Nadu circle. Besides eSIM, the telecom operator has been making several moves in recent months to strengthen its presence and expand services across India.

The telco launched its 4G network in Delhi in August. The company has also signed a one-year MoU with the Department of Posts to sell SIM cards and offer mobile recharge services through India Post's vast network of 1.65 lakh post offices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated BSNL's fully indigenous 4G network from Jharsuguda, Odisha. During the event, over 97,500 BSNL mobile towers built entirely with domestic technology were commissioned. These new towers have been developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 37,000 crores.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

