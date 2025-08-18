Technology News
BSNL 4G Services Rolled Out in Delhi; Anti-Spam and Smishing Protection Expands to All Users

New BSNL customers in Delhi will get 4G connectivity for both calling and data. 

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2025 14:16 IST
Photo Credit: X/ BSNL

Anti-Spam and Anti-Smishing protection system was initially showcased at the India Mobile Congress 2024

Highlights
  • BSNL is investing Rs. 25,000 crore in its 4G expansion
  • BSNL claims the new system detects over 1.5 million scam messages daily
  • New BSNL customers can activate 4G instantly
BSNL 4G services were recently rolled out in Delhi, in time for the 79th Independence Day celebrations in the country. With this soft launch, users in the capital can now avail high-speed data and voice services using BSNL SIM cards on supported devices. The state-owned telecom operator is offering 4G access through a network-sharing agreement with a partner. In addition, BSNL has also begun the nationwide rollout of its Anti-Spam and Anti-Smishing protection, designed to safeguard users from deceptive SMS messages containing malicious links.

BSNL Introduces 4G Services in Delhi

BSNL announced the soft launch of its 4G network in Delhi last week, offering services through a partner's infrastructure under a 4G-as-a-service model. This setup enables last-mile 4G radio coverage on compatible handsets with BSNL SIM cards. This approach complements BSNL's nationwide 4G build under its indigenous rollout programme," the company said in a statement.

“From today, new users in Delhi can experience BSNL 4G for both calls and fast data. We're ensuring immediate coverage through this partnership while continuing to deploy our own nationwide 4G infrastructure," said BSNL CMD A Robert J Ravi. Customers can obtain SIM cards and complete eKYC at BSNL or MTNL service centres and authorised retailers.

The state-run telecom operator is investing Rs. 25,000 crore in its 4G expansion, with one lakh mobile towers already installed as part of the project. In addition, the company is set to invest nearly Rs. 47,000 crore to further enhance and expand its network infrastructure across the country.

Additionally, BSNL has announced the nationwide rollout of its advanced Anti-Spam and Anti-Smishing system, which is designed to safeguard mobile users from fraudulent messages. This network-level solution identifies and blocks suspicious or phishing links in real-time before they reach users, while ensuring that authentic communications like OTPs, bank alerts, and government notifications are delivered as per TRAI's DLT/UCC regulations.

Initially showcased at the India Mobile Congress 2024, the system is now being implemented across BSNL's telecom zones in phases. Developed in collaboration with Tanla Platforms, the solution leverages AI, machine learning, NLP, reputation tracking, and URL expansion technologies.

BSNL claims the system detects over 1.5 million scam messages daily, flags more than 35,000 unique malicious URLs, and identifies around 60,000 fraudulent mobile and WhatsApp numbers every month. This protection will be automatically enabled for all BSNL mobile users in active service areas.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
