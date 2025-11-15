Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced the Silver Jubilee plan with special benefits for prepaid customers. The state-owned telecom service provider (TSP) announced via its social media handle on Thursday, while providing more details about what this limited-time prepaid recharge plan offers. It provides consumers with 2.5GB of mobile data per day, unlimited calls, along with SMS benefits, at a very nominal price. This offer joins the Silver Jubilee FTTH plan previously announced by the telco.

BSNL Silver Jubilee Plan

According to BSNL, the Silver Jubilee plan is priced at Re. 225 and comes with a validity of 30 days. During this period, customers can avail of 2.5GB of daily 4G data, unlimited local and STD voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. Under the fair usage policy (FUP), the speeds will be reduced to 40kbps once the allotted daily quota is exhausted.

A special plan for a special milestone!



Celebrate 25 years of BSNL with the ₹225 Silver Jubilee Plan.



Unlimited Calls | 2.5GB/Day | 100 SMS/Day | 30 Days Validity



🔗 Recharge Here https://t.co/yDeFrwK5vt#SwitchToBSNL #BSNL #PrepaidPlan #SilverJubileeCelebration pic.twitter.com/Hg6HQcGteG — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) November 13, 2025

To avail of this offer, existing customers can recharge via BSNL's web portal or through the BSNL Self Care app. Meanwhile, new customers can walk into a retailer or BSNL Common Services Centres. The latter are access points through which the telecom operator provides public utility and other services such as SIM card issuance, bill payments, and mobile recharges.

BSNL also recently announced the Silver Jubilee FTTH plan. It is priced at Rs. 625 per month and bundles 2500GB of high-speed data at speeds of up to 70Mbps, along with entertainment benefits. Customers can enjoy access to more than 600 live TV channels, including 127 premium channels.

Further, it also includes a subscription to JioHotstar and SonyLIV OTT platforms.

BSNL has introduced several special offers in recent months to gain back the subscriber momentum it lost earlier this year. As per the telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the TSP recorded a loss of 0.2 million overall subscribers in April. During this period, it also recorded a drop of 1.8 million active BSNL subscribers in the same period.