Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • BSNL Announces Silver Jubilee Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2.5GB of Daily Data and More Benefits

BSNL Announces Silver Jubilee Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2.5GB of Daily Data and More Benefits

Subscribers can avail of 2.5GB of daily 4G data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day with the BSNL plan.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 November 2025 11:08 IST
BSNL Announces Silver Jubilee Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2.5GB of Daily Data and More Benefits

Photo Credit: BSNL

New customers who wish to avail of the offer can get doorstep delivery of SIM cards, too

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The BSNL plan costs Re. 225 and offers a 30-day validity period
  • Users get 2GB of 4G data daily with post FUP speeds of 40kbps
  • It also bundles unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day
Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced the Silver Jubilee plan with special benefits for prepaid customers. The state-owned telecom service provider (TSP) announced via its social media handle on Thursday, while providing more details about what this limited-time prepaid recharge plan offers. It provides consumers with 2.5GB of mobile data per day, unlimited calls, along with SMS benefits, at a very nominal price. This offer joins the Silver Jubilee FTTH plan previously announced by the telco.

BSNL Silver Jubilee Plan

According to BSNL, the Silver Jubilee plan is priced at Re. 225 and comes with a validity of 30 days. During this period, customers can avail of 2.5GB of daily 4G data, unlimited local and STD voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. Under the fair usage policy (FUP), the speeds will be reduced to 40kbps once the allotted daily quota is exhausted.

To avail of this offer, existing customers can recharge via BSNL's web portal or through the BSNL Self Care app. Meanwhile, new customers can walk into a retailer or BSNL Common Services Centres. The latter are access points through which the telecom operator provides public utility and other services such as SIM card issuance, bill payments, and mobile recharges.

BSNL also recently announced the Silver Jubilee FTTH plan. It is priced at Rs. 625 per month and bundles 2500GB of high-speed data at speeds of up to 70Mbps, along with entertainment benefits. Customers can enjoy access to more than 600 live TV channels, including 127 premium channels.

Further, it also includes a subscription to JioHotstar and SonyLIV OTT platforms.

BSNL has introduced several special offers in recent months to gain back the subscriber momentum it lost earlier this year. As per the telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the TSP recorded a loss of 0.2 million overall subscribers in April. During this period, it also recorded a drop of 1.8 million active BSNL subscribers in the same period.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL prepaid recharge plan
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
All Her Fault Now Streaming on OTT: Know Where to Watch it Online

Related Stories

BSNL Announces Silver Jubilee Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2.5GB of Daily Data and More Benefits
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R Confirmed to Launch Soon: Know Expected Features
  2. Samsung Silently Introduces Galaxy Book 5 Edge 5G With These Features
  3. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India at This Price
  4. Vivo X300 Series Specs Confirmed, India-Exclusive Red Colour Teased
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Series to Launch in These Storage Variants, Colourways
  6. BSNL Silver Jubilee Prepaid Recharge Plan Offers These Benefits
  7. Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Launch Next Month With This Chipset
  8. OTT Releases of the Week: Dude, Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, and More
  9. Pixel Call Recording Finally Rolling Out to Older Models After Long Delay
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Announces Silver Jubilee Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2.5GB of Daily Data and More Benefits
  2. Blue Origin Joins SpaceX in Orbital Booster Reuse Era With New Glenn’s Successful Launch and Landing
  3. AI-Assisted Study Finds No Evidence of Liquid Water in Mars’ Seasonal Dark Streaks
  4. Bison OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Kathleen Madigan: The Family Thread OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. All Her Fault Now Streaming on OTT: Know Where to Watch it Online
  7. Fallout Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Google Expands Native Call Recording to Older Pixel Phones With Latest Update
  9. Google DeepMind Introduces SIMA 2, a Gemini-Powered AI Agent That Can Play Video Games
  10. Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Launch Next Month With a Snapdragon Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »