Poco Pad M1 May Come With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chip and 12,000mAh Battery; Price Tipped

The Poco Pad M1 may run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 November 2025 12:02 IST
The Poco Pad 5G (pictured) is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC

  • Poco Pad M1 may feature a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The tablet could get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with LPDDR4X RAM
  • It may launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro
The Poco Pad M1 is rumoured to be in development as the successor to last year's Poco Pad. A tipster has now leaked the price and specifications of the purported tablet from the Xiaomi sub-brand. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with LPDDR4X RAM. The Poco Pad M1 could sport a 12.1-inch 120Hz LCD screen. It is expected to ship with Android 15 and a 12,000 mAh battery.

Poco Pad M1 Specifications Leak

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Poco Pad M1 8GB RAM and 256BG onboard storage variant will be priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 36,000). It is rumoured to sport a 12.1-inch (1,600 x 2,560 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the purported tablet is expected to have a single 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The Xiaomi sub-brand is also tipped to provide a microSD slot for storage expansion. The Poco Pad M1 may run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and come with quad speakers.

Connectivity features on the tablet may include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB 2.0. It is expected to measure 279.8 x 181.65 x 7.5mm in terms of dimensions and weigh 610g. The Xiaomi Pad M1 is also tipped to have an IP54 rating for limited protection against dust and water ingress.

As per the tipster, the tablet will pack a 12,000mAh battery. It is expected to offer support for 33W wired fast charging.

The Poco Pad M1 was previously spotted on the TDRA (Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority) website, hinting towards its imminent launch. The listing was only for the Wi-Fi model.

The Xiaomi sub-brand is rumoured to introduce the Poco Pad M1 as a rebranded version of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, which was unveiled in September with a starting price tag of EUR 299.90 (approximately Rs. 31,000) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Further reading: Poco Pad M1, Poco Pad M1 Specifications, Poco
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
