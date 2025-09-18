BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and the Department of Posts have signed a one-year MoU to sell BSNL SIM cards and offer mobile recharge services through India Post's 1.65 lakh post offices. The state-owned telecom company will supply SIMs and training, while post offices will onboard customers and handle transactions securely. A successful pilot in Assam is said to have paved the way for a nationwide rollout, aiming to improve telecom access in remote areas. Both parties will ensure monitoring, reconciliation, and strict data privacy compliance, as part of the undertaking.

India Post to Deliver BSNL SIM Cards Across 1.65 Lakh Post Offices

The Ministry of Communications said that BSNL and the Department of Posts (DoP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday. Under this agreement, India Post's network of more than 1.65 lakh post offices will be utilised to provide BSNL SIM card sales and mobile recharge services nationwide.

The ministry noted that this partnership will enable BSNL to broaden its mobile network coverage throughout India. Leveraging India Post's extensive presence, which spans nearly every town and village, and includes over 1.65 lakh post offices, the collaboration will act as a strong last-mile channel, helping BSNL strengthen its footprint in both rural and urban regions.

According to Deepak Garg, Principal General Manager of Sales and Marketing-Consumer Mobility at BSNL, the collaboration will make BSNL services accessible across the country. He noted that citizens, especially those in rural and underserved areas, would be able to conveniently access BSNL's mobile services through their nearest post office.

The ministry further stated that by turning post offices into service hubs, the initiative aims to narrow the digital gap, provide rural families with mobile access, and support the wider objectives of Digital India, financial inclusion, and socio-economic progress.

A pilot project in Assam has already delivered strong results, proving its viability as a scalable model for a nationwide rollout, according to the ministry.

Both BSNL and India Posts will work together to maintain strict oversight, conduct monthly reconciliations, and uphold strong cybersecurity and data protection standards, the ministry added. By integrating BSNL's telecom network with India Post's extensive reach, the collaboration establishes a new model of public sector cooperation aimed at improving citizen-focused service delivery.