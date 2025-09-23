Technology News
Vodafone Idea (Vi) to Reportedly Launch Smart Link Protection to Protect Users from Fraudulent Links

The feature will leverage AI to block fraudulent links at the network level, as per the report.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 September 2025 09:52 IST
Photo Credit: Vi

Vi introduced a spam SMS protection solution in 2024

Highlights
  • The AI-powered feature will analyse and filter links in SMS in real time
  • It reportedly works at the network level, with no manual action needed
  • Airtel launched a similar network-based anti-spam solution last year
Vodafone Idea (Vi) is developing a new spam solution to protect users against suspicious or fraudulent links, as per a report. The feature, dubbed Smart Link Protection, is said to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse and block malicious links in real time, preventing threat actors from tricking unsuspecting consumers. It is expected to function at the network level and does not require any manual intervention from the user, enabling them to continue using smartphones normally.

According to a TelecomTalk report, the Smart Link Protection feature is expected to be rolled out in the coming days. It aims to equip Vi users with greater safety and shield them from online scams.

Once rolled out, Smart Link Protection will reportedly identify and filter out malicious links automatically in real time. The report added that Vi's network will function as the first line of defence, preventing them from reaching the user's devices in the first place, instead of flagging them later on.

With this feature, the telecom operator reportedly aims to combat the rising threat of phishing via malicious links. Messages from threat actors are disguised as authentic texts and used to trick unsuspecting customers into giving out information. But with Vi's safety net on, such links will automatically be identified and filtered out.

This upcoming feature builds upon the AI and machine learning (ML)-powered spam SMS identification system introduced in 2024. Like Smart Link Protection, this feature also analyses potentially harmful messages in real-time. It safeguards users by identifying and managing unsolicited and potentially dangerous text messages as they are received on a device. This includes fraudulent URLs, authorised promotions, and identity theft attempts.

Real-time monitoring is done by automated machines powered by AI algorithms that have been pre-trained on millions of instances of spam.

It joined existing measures like an option to file spam complaints on Vi's mobile app, unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) detection, bulk call pattern identification, and more. Notably, Airtel also launched a network-based solution that detects both spam calls and messages last year.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: vi, Vi (Vodafone Idea), Vodafone Idea, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
