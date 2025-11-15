The Redmi Note 15 series was launched in China earlier this year, and it is expected to make its way to the Indian market soon. A tipster has revealed the launch timeline of the handsets. The lineup, which is expected to comprise Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Note 15 Pro, could make its debut in India in December. Meanwhile, the launch timeline of the Redmi 15C in the country has also been tipped.

Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi Note 15 series will be launched in India in December. The first sale of the upcoming handsets from the Xiaomi sub-brand is tipped to begin on January 9, 2026.

Exclusive ✨

The Redmi Note 15 series is launching in India next month. 🇮🇳

First sale starts on 9 January 2026.



Redmi 15C:

Launching later this month. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 15, 2025

This timeline corroborates the same tipster's previous claim, which suggested that Redmi is planning to bring the Note 15 series to the Indian market, but not until January 2026.

Per previous reports, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro are said to be priced similarly to their predecessors. For context, the base variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, had a starting price of Rs. 29,999. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, meanwhile, was priced at Rs. 23,999 for the same configuration.

In terms of specifications, the handsets are reported to have slightly different cameras than their Chinese counterparts.

Redmi 15C India Launch Timeline

The tipster has also suggested the launch timeline of the Redmi 15C in India. The handset was launched in China in September. However, he did not specify if it would be the 4G or the 5G variant, as both are available in select global markets, with slightly different specifications.

The Redmi 15C 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, while the Redmi 15C 4G gets a MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra chipset. Both models come with an IP64 dust and water resistance rating. The Redmi 15C 4G and 5G variants pack 6,000mAh batteries that support fast charging at 33W.