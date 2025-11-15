Technology News
Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped; Redmi 15C Could Debut This Month

Redmi may be planning to bring the Note 15 series to the Indian market, but not until January 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 November 2025 13:14 IST
Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped; Redmi 15C Could Debut This Month

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Note 15 series was unveiled in China in August

Highlights
  • First sale of the Note 15 phones is tipped for January 9, 2026
  • Note 15 Pro+ and Pro could keep pricing similar to predecessors
  • Redmi 15C is also tipped to launch soon in the Indian market
The Redmi Note 15 series was launched in China earlier this year, and it is expected to make its way to the Indian market soon. A tipster has revealed the launch timeline of the handsets. The lineup, which is expected to comprise Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Note 15 Pro, could make its debut in India in December. Meanwhile, the launch timeline of the Redmi 15C in the country has also been tipped.

Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi Note 15 series will be launched in India in December. The first sale of the upcoming handsets from the Xiaomi sub-brand is tipped to begin on January 9, 2026.

This timeline corroborates the same tipster's previous claim, which suggested that Redmi is planning to bring the Note 15 series to the Indian market, but not until January 2026.

Per previous reports, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro are said to be priced similarly to their predecessors. For context, the base variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, had a starting price of Rs. 29,999. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, meanwhile, was priced at Rs. 23,999 for the same configuration.

In terms of specifications, the handsets are reported to have slightly different cameras than their Chinese counterparts.

Redmi 15C India Launch Timeline

The tipster has also suggested the launch timeline of the Redmi 15C in India. The handset was launched in China in September. However, he did not specify if it would be the 4G or the 5G variant, as both are available in select global markets, with slightly different specifications.

The Redmi 15C 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, while the Redmi 15C 4G gets a MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra chipset. Both models come with an IP64 dust and water resistance rating. The Redmi 15C 4G and 5G variants pack 6,000mAh batteries that support fast charging at 33W.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
