Technology News

Government Asks Telcos to Take Measures While Setting Up 5G Towers Near Airports

Telecos have been advised to establish safety and buffer zones in the vicinity of airports.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 March 2023 11:08 IST
Government Asks Telcos to Take Measures While Setting Up 5G Towers Near Airports

TSPs have been advised to restrict power levels of C-Band 5G transmissions around airports

Highlights
  • Interference with aircraft radio altimeters may affect aircraft operation
  • DGCA has repeatedly reviewed risk involved in air travel
  • TSPs have been advised to establish safety and buffer zones

Telecom service providers have been advised to take various measures, including establishing safety and buffer zones, while placing 5G towers in the vicinity of airports to minimise interference of 5G services in aircraft operations, the government said on Monday.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told the Rajya Sabha that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not conducted any study on the potential effect of 5G signals on safe civil aircraft operations.

"However, DGCA has, reviewed the studies/action undertaken by various countries during the launch of 5G on the potential interference of 5G C-band signals on radio altimeters installed on the aircraft and risk involved in air travel.

"The review has shown that there may be a likelihood of interference in the functioning of Radio Altimeter installed on aircraft due to C-band 5G signals which may affect vital aircraft systems and can lead to unsafe aircraft operations," he said in a written reply.

Based on the technical inputs received from the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), he said that while there is a guard band available in the frequency band allocated to 5G transmissions for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) in India, there may be a possibility of interference with aircraft radio altimeters which may affect safe aircraft operations.

In order to minimise the interference, the Telecom Service Providers (TSP) have been advised to take various measures while placing 5G towers in the vicinity of airports.

They have been advised to establish safety and buffer zones in the vicinity of airports, restricting power levels of C-Band 5G transmissions around the airports, and ensure the tilt of 5G base stations to an extent such that the 5G emissions do not interfere with radio altimeters.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 5G, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, International Mobile Telecommunications, Telecom Service Providers
Twitter to Limit Polls, 'For You' Recommendations' to Verified Users Starting April 15

Related Stories

Government Asks Telcos to Take Measures While Setting Up 5G Towers Near Airports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended: Know New Date
  2. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  3. Here's Everything New in the Latest iOS 16.4 Update
  4. Huawei Watch Ultimate With 100m Water Resistance Launched: Check Price
  5. PS5 to Get Cheaper by This Amount From April 1 in India
  6. How to Update Aadhaar Card Details Online for Free Until June 14
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price, Key Specifications Leaked: Details
  8. Microsoft Teams Gets a Redesign, Is Now Faster, More Efficient: Details
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Allow You to Edit Messages on iOS: Report
  10. Realme "Mini Capsule": What Do Buyers Today Want from Budget Smartphones?
#Latest Stories
  1. Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Sets October Release Date
  2. WhatsApp Working on Edit Message Feature With Dedicated Alerts on iOS: Report
  3. Meta Planning Lower Bonus Payouts for Some Employees: Report
  4. Steam Is Ending Support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in January 2024: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Tipped to Cost More Than Edge 30 Pro; Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended to June 30
  8. Ubisoft Backs Out of E3 2023, Will Host Its Own Event: Report
  9. Microsoft Teams Gets a Redesign, Now Claimed to Use 50 Percent Less Memory; Mac App Coming Soon
  10. Jio Launches New Broadband Plan for Rs. 198 Ahead of IPL
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.