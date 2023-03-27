Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the country's first quantum computing-based telecom network link is now operational in the national capital. While speaking at the first international quantum enclave, Vaishnaw said that the quantum communication link is now operational between Sanchar Bhawan and National Informatics Centre office located in CGO Complex in the national capital.

"The first quantum secure communication link between Sanchar Bhawan and NIC, CGO complex is now operational," Vaishnaw said and announced a Rs 10 lakh prize money for ethical hackers who can break the encryption of the system.

"We are also launching a hackathon, a challenge round, for anybody who breaks this system and system developed by C-DoT, we will be giving Rs 10 lakh per break," Vaishnaw said.

The minister inaugurated a small exhibition of quantum computing firms and invited them to run pilot projects for communications networks and Indian Railways.

Last week, the minister stated that Indian scientists, engineers and academicians have acquired 100 patents for 6G technology.

While speaking at the Bharat Startup Summit organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce, the minister said India is taking a leap in 5G technology with the fastest rollout of networks in the world.

"Electronics is very complex, but despite the complexity, our scientists, engineers and academicians have together acquired 100 patents in 6G," Vaishnaw said.

The minister shared that the 5G network rollout has far exceeded the government of 200 cities by March 31, 2023, with coverage in 397 cities at present.

