Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Telstra Hit by Data Breach Exposing 30,000 Employees' Data, Two Weeks After Optus Cyberattack

Telstra Hit by Data Breach Exposing 30,000 Employees' Data, Two Weeks After Optus Cyberattack

Telstra has 18.8 million customer accounts, equivalent to three-quarters of Australia's population.

By Reuters |  Updated: 5 October 2022 14:26 IST
Telstra Hit by Data Breach Exposing 30,000 Employees' Data, Two Weeks After Optus Cyberattack

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Sora Shimazaki

Telstra put the number of affected current and former employees at 30,000

Highlights
  • Telstra internal staff affected by "small" data breach
  • Internal staff email puts the number of exployees affected at 30,000
  • Attack comes two weeks after breach of main rival Optus' customer data

Australia's largest telecoms firm Telstra Corp Ltd said on Tuesday it had suffered what it called a small data breach, a disclosure that comes two weeks after its main rival Optus was left reeling by a massive cyberattack.

Telstra, which has 18.8 million customer accounts equivalent to three-quarters of Australia's population, said an intrusion of a third-party organisation exposed some employee data dating back to 2017.

According to local media, a Telstra internal staff email put the number of affected current and former employees at 30,000.

The data that was taken was "very basic in nature", limited to names and email addresses, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

"We believe it's been made available now in an attempt to profit from the Optus breach," the spokesperson also said without elaborating.

Telstra did not comment on the number of people affected or when the breach occurred, but said it affected current and former staff only.

Australia's telecommunications, financial and government sectors have been on high alert since Optus disclosed on September 22 that a breach of its systems that may have compromised up to 10 million people's accounts. The data exposed included home addresses, drivers' licenses and passport numbers.

Optus owner Singapore Telecommunications has said it is assessing the potential cost of the attack, while law firms contemplate class action suits.

The Australian government, which believes the breach was due to a basic security gap, has continued to slam Optus for describing the attack as sophisticated and for delays in updating affected customers.

"Optus senior management are kidding themselves if they want a medal for the way that they've been communicating," Government Services Minister Bill Shorten told reporters on Tuesday.

"Not even a crocodile's going to swallow that."

An Optus spokesperson declined to comment on Shorten's remarks, but said the company was working as quickly as possible to provide accurate updates to impacted customers.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telstra, Optus, Cybersecurity
Tesla to Remove Ultrasonic Vehicle Sensors; to Rely on Cameras Amid Autopilot Scrutiny
The Witcher: Four New Games Announced by CD Projekt Red

Related Stories

Telstra Hit by Data Breach Exposing 30,000 Employees' Data, Two Weeks After Optus Cyberattack
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Once Again Delays Play Store Billing System Implementation in India
  2. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  3. MIUI to Get Focus Mode, Now Available as a Part of Developer Version
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.