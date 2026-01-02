Technology News
Samsung Wants to Integrate AI Into All Devices, Says DX Division Head TM Roh

TM Roh also said that AI is a process that fundamentally changes thinking and work processes.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 January 2026 15:36 IST
Samsung Wants to Integrate AI Into All Devices, Says DX Division Head TM Roh

Photo Credit: Samsung

TM Roh said adding AI capabilities to devices will secure Samsung’s market leadership position

Highlights
  • Samsung’s AI integration is aimed at offering better customer experience
  • Roh also told Samsung employees to focus on rapid execution
  • Samsung is also adding Google Photos to its AI TVs in 2026
Samsung's 2026 roadmap includes the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into all of its devices. The statement was made by TM Roh, the Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) and Device eXperience (DX) Divisions, and President and co-CEO of Samsung Electronics, during the company's new year address. Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and the Head of Device Solution (DS) Division, Jeon Young-hyun, also delivered his address to the company. The address highlights that the South Korean tech giant is increasingly prioritising AI technology for its products and services.

Samsung's 2026 Vision Includes Integrating AI Into Devices

In a press release, the new year address from both Roh and Jeon was shared with the public. “We must organically integrate AI technology into all devices and service ecosystems in the DX sector to provide customers with the best possible experience. Through this, we can leap forward as a leading company in the AI ​​transformation,” Roh said in his statement (translated from Korean via Google).

Explaining the vision, the co-CEO said that AI is not just a tool but a transformative process. The technology is internally referred to as AX or AI eXperience, and Roh believes it can fundamentally change the thinking and work process of employees in Samsung, as well as the end consumer. Roh added that by adding AI capabilities to the devices, the tech giant can hold its market leadership position.

So far, select smartphones and home appliances by the company are AI-powered and offer on-device processing. If Roh's vision comes to fruition, all other devices could get some cloud-based AI features. However, it is unclear how the company plans to add this capability to non-connected devices.

Separately, Jeon also addressed the company and shared the vision for the ongoing year. Notably, Jeon is the head of the DS division, which handles the semiconductor-based operations of Samsung. Highlighting the division's "one-stop solution" across logic, memory, foundry, and advanced packaging, the executive said that this year, the company will respond to the unprecedented demand for AI semiconductors.

“HBM4 has demonstrated its distinctive competitiveness, earning customers the praise of ‘Samsung is back.' We must reclaim our fundamental technological competitiveness in memory. The foundry business has entered a period of significant growth. Let's turn opportunities into success based on technology and trust,” he added. Notably, Samsung is reportedly set to become the first company to start mass production of the high-bandwidth memory component in February.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, AI, Artificial Intelligence

