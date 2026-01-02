Astronomers Decode the Strange Behaviour of a Young Star 1,950 Light-Years Away

The early life of stars has begun to unveil for researchers after new data shed light on the behaviour of V1180 Cassiopeiae, a young star that lies just over 1,950 light-years away. Astronomers have discovered that the star does not act like a single, simple star. Instead, it becomes brighter during episodes of material falling on its surface and dims when thick clouds of dust transit the line of sight. This rare mix explains years of confusing observations and highlights how messy and active star formation can be inside dusty regions of space.

Study Reveals V1180 Cassiopeiae's Unusual Dual Behavior Across Young Stellar Object Classes

According to an arXiv preprint report published on December 23, the research has been conducted by the astronomers from Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) as well as international collaborators. The researchers analysed long-term brightness measurements taken between 1999 and 2025, which were complemented by more than 30 detailed observations in visible and near-infrared light to trace how features evolved over time.

Young stellar objects are stars that are in the process of forming from the gas and dust around them. Some flare as they accrete more; others dim when dust swoops in to eclipse them. Scientists usually group these behaviours into EXors, FUors and UXors, but growing evidence suggests some stars show mixed traits.

Brightness Dips and Spectral Clues Point to V1180 Cassiopeiae as a Rare Hybrid Young Star

V1180 Cassiopeiae was first labelled as an EXor. Later data showed dimming patterns linked to dust, raising doubts about that classification. The new analysis confirms that both processes are active.

Researchers noted strong emission lines linked to accretion and outflows, which changed with brightness. It was concluded that extinction and accretion are closely connected, making V1180 Cassiopeiae a rare hybrid young star.