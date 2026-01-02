Technology News
Poco M8 5G Confirmed to Feature 3D Curved Display and Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chip; Software Policy Announced

The Poco M8 5G is advertised to run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 January 2026 15:43 IST
Poco M8 5G Confirmed to Feature 3D Curved Display and Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chip; Software Policy Announced

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco M8 5G is teased to feature a squircle rear camera deco

Highlights
  • The Poco M8 5G is confirmed to get a 6.77-inch 120Hz 3D curved display
  • It is claimed to achieve more than 8,25,000 points on AnTuTu
  • Poco promises four Android updates and six years of security patches
The Poco M8 5G is scheduled to be launched in India soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Xiaomi subsidiary has confirmed several details about the upcoming handset, including its display, chipset, and software support. It will 6.77-inch 3D curved display. Powering the Poco M8 5G will be the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The handset is confirmed to run on HyperOS 2, with four years of promised Android updates.

Poco M8 5G Display, Chipset Specifications

The Poco M8 5G will sport a 6.77-inch (2,392 x 1,080 pixels) 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits peak brightness, the company revealed via a microsite on Flipkart. It is said to have 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and support for Wet Touch 2.0 technology.

As per the Xiaomi subsidiary, the upcoming M-series handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It will have an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 8,25,000, which is claimed to be 83 percent higher than the Poco M7 5G. The Snapdragon SoC is confirmed to be complemented by up to 16GB of RAM, inclusive of 8GB of virtual RAM.

The Poco M8 5G is advertised to run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box. The brand has promised four years of Android updates and six years of security patches. It is also confirmed to receive an update to Android 16-based HyperOS 3 soon.

Previously, the company had revealed that Poco M8 5G will feature a 7.35mm thickness and tip the scales at 178g. It is said to come with an IP66 rating for ingress protection, along with the SGS MIL-STD-810 certification. For optics, the upcoming handset has been teased to get a 50-megapixel AI-powered primary camera. Teaser images reveal a centrally aligned squircle-shaped camera module, housing two camera sensors and an LED flash.

The upcoming Poco M8 5G will launch in India on January 8. The launch event will take place at 12:00pm IST, and the handset will go on sale via Flipkart. We can expect more details to be announced closer to its launch.

Poco M7 5G

Poco M7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable CPU performance
  • Optimised user interface
  • Decent daytime photography
  • Long battery life
  • Bad
  • Design is similar to other phones
  • Runs on Android 14
  • Preinstalled bloatware (Uninstallable)
Read detailed Poco M7 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Poco M8 5G, Poco M8 5G design, Poco M8 5G Features, Poco M8 5G Launch, Poco M8 5G Price, Poco M8 5G Specifications, Poco
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Ponies OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Starrer Series Online?

