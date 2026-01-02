The Poco M8 5G is scheduled to be launched in India soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Xiaomi subsidiary has confirmed several details about the upcoming handset, including its display, chipset, and software support. It will 6.77-inch 3D curved display. Powering the Poco M8 5G will be the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The handset is confirmed to run on HyperOS 2, with four years of promised Android updates.

Poco M8 5G Display, Chipset Specifications

The Poco M8 5G will sport a 6.77-inch (2,392 x 1,080 pixels) 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits peak brightness, the company revealed via a microsite on Flipkart. It is said to have 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and support for Wet Touch 2.0 technology.

As per the Xiaomi subsidiary, the upcoming M-series handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It will have an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 8,25,000, which is claimed to be 83 percent higher than the Poco M7 5G. The Snapdragon SoC is confirmed to be complemented by up to 16GB of RAM, inclusive of 8GB of virtual RAM.

Slay Mode. Always On.

POCO M8 stays ahead with 4+6 update policy! pic.twitter.com/DI9LnoZJg2 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 2, 2026

The Poco M8 5G is advertised to run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box. The brand has promised four years of Android updates and six years of security patches. It is also confirmed to receive an update to Android 16-based HyperOS 3 soon.

Previously, the company had revealed that Poco M8 5G will feature a 7.35mm thickness and tip the scales at 178g. It is said to come with an IP66 rating for ingress protection, along with the SGS MIL-STD-810 certification. For optics, the upcoming handset has been teased to get a 50-megapixel AI-powered primary camera. Teaser images reveal a centrally aligned squircle-shaped camera module, housing two camera sensors and an LED flash.

The upcoming Poco M8 5G will launch in India on January 8. The launch event will take place at 12:00pm IST, and the handset will go on sale via Flipkart. We can expect more details to be announced closer to its launch.

