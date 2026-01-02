Technology News
Redmi Note 15 5G Series Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features

Redmi Note 15 5G is confirmed to feature a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 January 2026 17:45 IST
Redmi Note 15 5G Series Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 15 5G is already teased to ship with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor

Highlights
  • Redmi will launch new Note series in the country next week
  • Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in Poland last month
  • Redmi Note 15 5G will use a 5,520mAh battery
Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition are scheduled to launch in India next week. Xiaomi has been teasing the new smartphones, revealing their design, colour options, and key specifications ahead of the debut. Both models will be available for purchase via an e-commerce platform and Redmi's official website. The standard Redmi Note 15 5G is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon chipset and will house a 5,520mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Master Pixel Edition is expected to come with a 108-megapixel main sensor and enhanced imaging capabilities.

With the launch just days away, here's a quick roundup about the launch details, expected price, specifications, and features of Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition.

Redmi Note 15 5G Series Launch Date

Both Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition are confirmed to launch in India on January 6 at 11am IST. The brand has also set up an event page for the phones on its India website. You can visit the landing page on the company's website to get the latest details about the launch, and stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for updates.

Redmi Note 15 5G Series Price in India (Expected), Availability

Redmi has yet to disclose pricing of the Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition, but recent leaks gave us a hint at what to expect. The base variant of the Note 15 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is said to cost Rs. 22,999 in India. The higher-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is tipped to cost Rs. 24,999.

For comparison, the Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in Poland last month with a starting price tag of PLN 1,199 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 6GB + 128GB version.

Redmi has already confirmed that both smartphones will be available via Amazon and Mi.com after launch.

Redmi Note 15 5G Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

Design

The Redmi Note 15 5G is officially teased in Black, Blue and Purple colour options, though the exact marketing names for these shades haven't been confirmed yet. The design closely resembles the global variant, featuring a curved body and curved display, with a centrally positioned squircle-shaped rear camera module housing the dual camera setup. The Redmi branding is visible at the bottom of the back panel.

In Poland, the Redmi Note 15 5G is offered in Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple shades.

Display

The Redmi Note 15 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3200 nits peak brightness. The display is touted to have TUV Triple Eye Care certification and the Hydro Touch 2.0 feature for wet touch responsiveness.

Performance, OS

The Redmi Note 15 5G is already teased to ship with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. It is advertised to provide up to 10 percent GPU boost, 30 percent enhanced CPU performance, and 48 months of lag-free performance in the last generation model. The phone will have HyperOS 2 pre-installed. It is confirmed to offer an IP66-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Redmi Note 15 5G will use a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The battery is claimed to offer up to five years of life and up to 1.6 days of usage on a single charge.

Camera

The Redmi Note 15 5G will have a 108-megapixel rear camera with support for 4K video recording with OIS. The variant launched in Poland has an 8-megapixel secondary rear camera and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Therefore, it's possible that the India variant could see similar specifications upon release.

The Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition is likely to focus on camera capabilities. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G Series, Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications, Redmi, Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
