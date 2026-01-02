Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Signature Spotted in Leaked Marketing Image That Hints at Stylus Support

The leaked render shows the Motorola Signature smartphone in a Martini Olive finish.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 January 2026 14:55 IST
Motorola Signature Spotted in Leaked Marketing Image That Hints at Stylus Support

Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Motorola Signature is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Alleged marketing render of Motorola Signature have surfaced online
  • The render show the phone with a square-shaped rear camera island
  • Motorola Signature will go on sale through Flipkart
Advertisement

The Motorola Signature smartphone is set to launch in India next week, and a marketing image of the phone has now surfaced online, showcasing the phone's design along with a stylus and other accessories. The Motorola Signature is likely to debut as a flagship offering with two colour options. Recent reports indicate that it is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, and it could be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM. The handset is also said to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Motorola Signature Design, Accessories (Expected)

A marketing image leaked by YTechB shows the Motorola Signature smartphone in a Martini Olive finish. It is seen placed alongside the Motorola Edge 70 Swarovski Edition, a stylus, a smartwatch, Moto Tag, and a speaker. The image reaffirms earlier leaks that the phone will support stylus input. The render shows the phone with a square-shaped rear camera island. The model appears to house a triple camera setup along with an LED flash.

motorola signature ytechb Motorola Signature

Alleged Motorola Signature
Photo Credit: Ytechb.com

 

The new leak aligns with a previous render shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) last month, which showed a Carbon colour variant of the Motorola Signature, accompanied by a stylus. The handset was initially believed to launch as the Edge 70 Ultra.

The Motorola Signature is confirmed to launch in India on January 7. A microsite teasing the arrival of the phone is currently live on Flipkart. It is teased to come with a hole punch display design, periscope telephoto rear camera and a customisable shortcut key.

The upcoming Signature phone is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 829 GPU and up to 16GB of RAM. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The phone is likely to pack a triple rear camera unit, including A 50-megapixel sensor.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Motorola Signature, Motorola Signature Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Unveils Freestyle+ Ahead of CES 2026, Touts AI-Powered Screen Optimisation Features

Related Stories

Motorola Signature Spotted in Leaked Marketing Image That Hints at Stylus Support
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Will Launch the Reno 15 Series in India on This Date
  2. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Appears Imminent as Smartphone Visits TDRA Website
  3. Samsung Could Offer Galaxy S26 Series at the Same Price as Last Year
  4. BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Circles in India
  5. Poco M8 5G Display, Chipset Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Private Display Feature Works
  7. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Appears on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  8. Dell's XPS Laptops Will Reportedly Make a Comeback at CES 2026
  9. CES 2026: LG Gram Laptops With New 'Aerominum' Finish Unveiled
  10. Moto X70 Air Pro Listed on Certification Website With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. AI Can Reportedly Take Away More Than 2 Lakh Banking Jobs by 2030
  2. Astronomers Decode the Strange Behaviour of a Young Star 1,950 Light-Years Away
  3. Runaway Stars Help Astronomers Trace Dark Matter Distribution Across the Milky Way Galaxy
  4. Poco M8 5G Confirmed to Feature 3D Curved Display and Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chip; Software Policy Announced
  5. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Appears on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Samsung Wants to Integrate AI Into All Devices, Says DX Division Head TM Roh
  7. Ponies OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Starrer Series Online?
  8. 120 Bahadur Now Available for Rent Online: Know Where to Watch This Patriotic Film
  9. Physical: Welcome To Mongolia Streaming Now on Netflix: Know Everything About This Korean Reality Show
  10. Haq Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Starrer Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »