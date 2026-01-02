The Motorola Signature smartphone is set to launch in India next week, and a marketing image of the phone has now surfaced online, showcasing the phone's design along with a stylus and other accessories. The Motorola Signature is likely to debut as a flagship offering with two colour options. Recent reports indicate that it is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, and it could be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM. The handset is also said to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Motorola Signature Design, Accessories (Expected)

A marketing image leaked by YTechB shows the Motorola Signature smartphone in a Martini Olive finish. It is seen placed alongside the Motorola Edge 70 Swarovski Edition, a stylus, a smartwatch, Moto Tag, and a speaker. The image reaffirms earlier leaks that the phone will support stylus input. The render shows the phone with a square-shaped rear camera island. The model appears to house a triple camera setup along with an LED flash.

Alleged Motorola Signature

Photo Credit: Ytechb.com

The new leak aligns with a previous render shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) last month, which showed a Carbon colour variant of the Motorola Signature, accompanied by a stylus. The handset was initially believed to launch as the Edge 70 Ultra.

The Motorola Signature is confirmed to launch in India on January 7. A microsite teasing the arrival of the phone is currently live on Flipkart. It is teased to come with a hole punch display design, periscope telephoto rear camera and a customisable shortcut key.

The upcoming Signature phone is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 829 GPU and up to 16GB of RAM. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The phone is likely to pack a triple rear camera unit, including A 50-megapixel sensor.