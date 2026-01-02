Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Appears on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, the successor to last year's Galaxy A56 model, has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards certification platform, indicating that its launch in the country is moving closer. While official details remain limited, the certification adds weight to earlier reports pointing to a debut in early 2026. The appearanceof the Samsung Galaxy A57 on BIS hints that Samsung could confirm launch plans in the coming weeks. A Galaxy A37 model may launch alongside this purported handset, with improved camera and display hardware.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Expected to Launch in India

The BIS listing shows a Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-A576B/DS and was approved on December 31, 2025. The DS suffix indicates that the device will support dual SIM functionality. While the certification does not mention the marketing name, Samsung's model numbering pattern suggests the handset will launch as the Galaxy A57 5G and succeed the Galaxy A56.

Since the BIS approval usually signals that a device is nearing an official announcement in India, we can expect the company to confirm the launch in the coming months. Reports suggest the phone could arrive around February 2026, potentially alongside or shortly after the Galaxy S26 series. With the Galaxy A57 now certified, earlier leaks pointing to an early 2026 launch timeline appear increasingly likely.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is expected to run on Samsung's Exynos 1680 chipset, paired with the Xclipse 550 GPU. It will likely ship with Android 16 out of the box and offer up to 12GB of RAM, positioning it as a higher-tier mid-range device.

Leaks have also pointed to changes in Samsung's display sourcing strategy for the Galaxy A57. The phone is expected to sport a flexible AMOLED panel, with Samsung reportedly adding TCL CSOT as a second display supplier alongside Samsung Display. This shift could allow slimmer bezels while keeping manufacturing costs under control.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 is also expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera with a larger sensor than its predecessor, supported by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. A 12-megapixel front camera is also expected.