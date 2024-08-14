The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is taking active measures to control the menace of spam calls in the country. In a recent move, the country's telecom watchdog has issued a directive to all network providers, asking them to stop promotional calls from unregistered callers, said an official statement released by TRAI said on August 13. As part of this order, TRAI has also asked telecom firms operating in India to blacklist spam calls, many of which pose financial threats to the nationals.

As per this directive from TRAI, all telecom operators in India are required to curb promotional calls whether they are pre-recorded, computer generated or otherwise from Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs) or unregistered senders.

“This decisive action by TRAI is expected to significantly reduce spam calls and provide relief to consumers,” the statement signed by TRAI Secretary, Atul Kumar Chaudhary said.

The telecom regulator has also decided on the consequences for those who break this rule. As per its notice, any unregistered telemarketer found exploiting its telecom resources could lose all their phone connection resources. The network disconnection will be overseen and implemented by the Originating Access Provider (OAP) and could last for two years. During the blacklisted period, these UTMs will not be issued new telecom resources by any access provider.

TRAI Turns to Blockchain for Spam Call Control

The blockchain technology, also known as the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) has been adopted by the TRAI as part of its efforts to curb the problem of increased spam calls in India.

In its statement, the telecom regulator said, “information regarding blacklisting of the Sender shall be shared by the OAP with all other Access Providers on DLT platform, within 24 hours.” After this, all the telecom resources given to the sender will be disconnected.

In addition, UTMs making commercial voice calls will also be migrated to TRAI's blockchain platform within 30 days of this notice's issuance. UTMs have been asked to then submit compliance report within seven days thereafter. The news about TRAI launching its blockchain platform for these purposes first came in November 2023.

“All access providers have been directed to comply with these directives and submit regular updates on the actions taken on the 1st and 16th of every month,” TRAI's statement added.

Commenting on TRAI's adoption of blockchain, Sharat Chandra told Gadgets360 that this is TRAI's attempt to ensure that only legitimate entities can send bulk communications, thereby protecting consumers from fraudulent activities. Chandra is the founder of blockchain-focussed investment firm called EmpowerEdge Ventures.

“The implementation of blockchain by TRAI is poised to significantly improve the daily lives of citizens by fostering a safer and transparent communication environment,” Chandra said.