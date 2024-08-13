Technology News
English Edition

Telegram Becomes Launchpad for Dogs Coin, the Latest Memecoin Sensation

Every time a Telegram user invites new users to become part of the Dogs ecosystem, they get rewarded with Dogs Coin.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 August 2024 09:53 IST
Telegram Becomes Launchpad for Dogs Coin, the Latest Memecoin Sensation

Photo Credit: X/ @realDogsHouse

The Dogs Coin community has touched 3.19 million in members since being launched in July

Highlights
  • The official X handle of the Dogs community has 2.5 million followers
  • Dogs Coin is not yet available for trading on any exchange
  • India’s KuCoin has named Dogs Coin in pre-market list
Advertisement

The crypto sector, that is presently valued at $2.05 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,72,11,513 crore), is rife with over 2.4 million cryptocurrencies in circulation with more entering every day. In the memecoin category, a new entrant named ‘Dogs Coin' is the latest to stir up a buzz. Interestingly, Telegram, the messaging app, is serving as the launchpad for the Dogs Coin token, allowing its global userbase of over 800 million to engage with the new memecoin.

Dogs Coin on Telegram

Dogs Coin is part of a new game on the Mini Apps marketplace on Telegram, named Dogs. The game lets Telegram users play on the app and collect Dogs Coin. The ecosystem of this game and this memecoin went live on July 9.

The token has been fashioned as a tribute to ‘Spotty', the unofficial mascot of Russian social networking firm vKontakte (VK), which was also founded by Telegram founder Pavel Durov in 2006. Durov is also the brains behind the Ton blockchain, the first link between Telegram and Web3.

On Telegram, the Dogs ecosystem has reportedly managed to amass over 3.19 million community members since its launch in July.

Every time a Telegram user invites new users to become part of the Dogs ecosystem, they get rewarded with Dogs Coin. The developers of the project reminded the Dogs community on Monday, August 12, that they will only be allowed to collect Dogs airdrop till August 14.

As of now, the Dogs Coin is only available on Telegram via airdrops and rewards. The memecoin has not been listed on any exchange yet. As per a recent blog by Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX, the listing date of the Dogs token has also not yet been announced officially.

The team handling the Dogs ecosystem, meanwhile, has warned its community members that the Dogs Coin is not presently available for trading on any exchange.

Community Reacts to Dogs

The official handle of the Dogs community on X has reached 2.5 million followers. In conversation with Gadgets360, Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, lauded projects like the Dogs Coin.

“Launching new projects like Dogs Token highlights the ongoing innovation and growth in the cryptocurrency space,” Thakral said. He also, however, noted, that the community needed to analyse the utility of memecoins like Dogs Coin as its adoption curve played out over time.

Indian crypto exchange KuCoin has already listed Dogs Coin on its pre-market list.

The Dogs community has reached 50 million users on the Telegram app, the developers of the project claimed on Monday.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Telegram, Dogs Coin, Ton Blockchain, Pavel Durov
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: Samsung's Most Polished Foldable

Related Stories

Telegram Becomes Launchpad for Dogs Coin, the Latest Memecoin Sensation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Review
  2. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Review: Netflix Sequel Fails to Live Up to First Film
  3. This is What the iQOO Z9s Series Smartphones Will Look Like
  4. Google Pixel 9 Series Could Be Available at Croma and More Offline Stores
  5. Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: Samsung's Most Polished Foldable
  6. BSNL Introduces New OTA Platform for Easy SIM Swapping Across India
  7. iPhone SE 4 Could Arrive With Apple Intelligence Features at Launch
  8. Realme P2 Pro May Launch in India With These Specifications
  9. Oppo F27 5G India Launch Teased; Design Tipped Through Live Images
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leak Suggests Familiar Design, Triple Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Great Barrier Reef Faces Hottest Ocean Temperatures in 400 Years, Threatening Coral Survival
  2. Telegram Becomes Launchpad for Dogs Coin, the Latest Memecoin Sensation
  3. Oppo A3X 4G Global Variant's Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 6s Gen 1 4G SoC
  4. Realme Teases 320W SuperSonic Charging Capability Ahead of August 14 Showcase in China
  5. YouTube Music Will Reportedly Soon Let Users Share Their ‘Personal Radio’
  6. Infinix Xpad Confirmed to Offer 11-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC​​​​​​​; Price Leaked
  7. Take-Two CEO Says Call of Duty Will Help Grow Xbox Game Pass 'For a Period of Time': Report
  8. Realme P2 Pro Storage, Colour Options, Other Details Leaked: Expected Specifications
  9. iQOO Z9s Series Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Confirmed for iQOO Z9s Pro
  10. Sennheiser HD 620S Headphones With Closed Back Design Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »